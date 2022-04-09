In Florida, the 45th edition of the Italian Palm Beach Club party

On March 13, 2022, “Il Circolo”, the Italian cultural organization in Palm Beach, celebrated the 45th party at the exclusive “The Breakers Resort” in Palm Beach. The event was meticulously organized by the members of the club’s board: Antonella Brancaccio Balzano and Chris Salamone. To welcome the many guests was Club President Paul G. Finizio who left the podium for the organizers as coordinators and presenters of the detailed programme. Attorney Antonella Brancaccio expressed words of appreciation to the many guests present and praises to the sponsors, highlighting the intense participation with a full attendance a month after the event. Vice President Chris Salamon spoke about the members’ enthusiasm for getting back to normal by participating again in the concert after a year of hiatus due to COVID. The winners of this edition are Consul General of Italy in Miami Cristiano Mosillo who received the Public Diplomatic Service Award, former professional baseball player Mike Pagliarolo, former coach of the Marlins and currently the Nationals Sports Award recipient, Gina Harrow Yellow, CEO of the Ribbon Foundation and a gold medalist for the US Army Captain Ben Harrow who received the Community Service Award.

The main sponsors of the ceremony were the Anthony and Dorothy Bardaro Charitable Foundation, John De Prato, John F. Scarpa Foundation, Horizon Public Adjusters, La Masseria, Worth Ave Association, The Paul Finizio Family and Law Firm, Cav. Vivian Cardea, Plastense USA and National Italian American Foundation.

After an appetizer and appetizers on the beautiful Mediterranean patio, the gala dinner was held in one of The Breakers’ exquisite halls. There was no shortage of live auctions and musical entertainment with an extraordinary orchestra of Gino De Marco and performances by opera singer Carlos de Antunes from America’s Got Talent, who sang patriotic anthems and the famous “Nesun Dorma.” Tricolor ornate columns, elegantly decorated tables (central crystal candelabra, ivory flowers, beige tablecloths, and silver threads) were the spotlights for the ceremony. Journalists from the local and international press attended, and the winners and organizers were interviewed by Italian journalist Marelina Alessio from “Il Metropolitano”. Monsignor Gerald Barbarito, Bishop of the Diocese of Palm Beach, sent a letter to thank “Il Circolo” and in particular Antonella Brancaccio and Chris Salamone for the extraordinary contribution to the dissemination and promotion of Italian traditions. The Circolo has not neglected the charitable goal with a very successful fundraiser in support of local universities and other institutions that promote Italian culture and language. It all ended in the name of fun, as the guests danced on the dance floor to unforgettable tunes like “My Way” and “Nel Blu Painted di blu”. Next year’s date with the Italian Palm Beach Club party.