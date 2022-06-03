In Finland, a startup offers sustainable helicopter flights using biofuels

Helsinki Citicopter, Finland’s leading airline and helicopter operator, has said it will start using biofuels on its flights to offer its customers the opportunity to combine exclusive private flights with environmental responsibility.

The startup’s philosophy is that it can offer more sustainable aviation, as its first commitment to biofuels is currently the most effective way to reduce CO2 emissions in commercial aviation.

“We are a young company, founded in 2020, and our commitment to sustainability for future generations is part of our DNA,” said Jonas Nurmi, CEO and co-founder of Helsinki Citycopter. “This is why we will start using Neste MY sustainable aviation fuel in our new ACH130s as the first helicopter company to do so in Northern Europe.”

The startup has just received two exclusive Airbus ACH130 helicopters. Like all helicopters manufactured by Airbus, these units are certified to fly using up to 50% bio-jet compounds or a SAF blend, allowing operators to significantly reduce CO2 emissions while maintaining flight performance almost identical to conventional kerosene.

Suggested reading

Although SAF is currently more expensive and more difficult to obtain than kerosene, the supply of this biofuel is expected to increase as demand increases and supply chains become more efficient.

Helsinki Citycopter will begin replacing fossil fuels with sustainable aviation fuels at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. In the first phase, the helicopter company will commit to replacing 10% of its annual refueling with an approximate blend of 38% of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by Neste Oil and 62% of fossil jet fuel.

“Neste has been delivering sustainable aviation fuel from Neste MY to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport since April 2021,” explains Thomas Kollola, Director of Sales, Marketing and B2B Services at Neste. “Neste MY sustainable aviation fuel is produced from a mixture of waste and renewable and sustainable raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat residues.”

Suggested reading

Our new helicopters provide an unforgettable travel experience for both individual and corporate customers. Aside from the airports, helicopters also complete the blind spots of the Finnish aviation network, as flights to certain areas have been reduced and many airports closed,” highlights Captain Ari Kalinin, one of the founding members of Helsinki Citycopter.

“The ACH130 is not only efficient, safe and stable, but in terms of distance and number of passengers, it consumes less fuel than a mid-size motorboat,” Nurmi adds. This investment is actually in line with our sustainability strategy which aims to be carbon neutral. We are the only airline whose service has received the Finnish Sustainable Travel Label, and these two new helicopters aim to reduce emissions from flying. “

Choosing the ACH130 also represents a commitment to reducing the impact of noise level and noise pollution for your travels. In fact, the ACH130 flies with a noise certification 6 dB below ICAO limits, meaning it’s quieter than the more restrictive limits set by the US Grand Canyon National Park, a recognized reference point for ecotourism operations.