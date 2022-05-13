In Colombia, they catch a huge ray 4 meters long and 180 kilograms

The ray was caught by chance last week in Stong Treng County (north), after it swallowed a smaller fish that had grabbed a fisherman’s hook.





Freshwater stingrays are a protected species and have been returned to the water after being measured and weighed by project scientists.



Cambodian fishermen have caught a giant four-meter-long, 180-kilogram stingray in the Mekong River, one of the largest freshwater fish in the world.

Threatened by overfishing, pollution and habitat loss, the freshwater stingrays are a protected species and have been returned to the water after being measured and weighed by scientists from the Mekong Wonders Project, located on the spot.

The ray was caught by chance last week in Stong Treng County (north), after it swallowed a smaller fish that had grabbed a fisherman’s hook.

One of the longest rivers in Asia (4,350 km in length), the Mekong is home to the world’s most important aquatic biodiversity after the Amazon, with more than 1,000 species of fish.

Specimens such as the giant catfish, which can reach three meters in length and weigh up to 300 kilograms, also live in its waters.

According to scientists, the river, whose depth in some places reaches 80 meters, can host even larger species.

It’s full of “hidden and unseen ecosystems,” says Zeb Hogan, an American biologist at the University of Nevada and director of the US-funded “Mekong Wonders” project.

Vital to the survival of millions of people in Southeast Asia, the Mekong and its fauna are threatened by the dozens of dams that Beijing has built in China, Laos and Cambodia on the river and its tributaries.

Pollution is another concern. Plastic debris has been detected even in the deepest parts of the river, as well as “ghost nets” lost or abandoned by fishermen, in which fish can get stuck.

