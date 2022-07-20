In Australia, they publish a report on the destruction of plants and animals

Australia’s unique wildlife is deteriorating due to bushfires, drought and human activity and global warming, according to a “shocking” government report released on Tuesday. The key findings of the five-year report paint a picture of widespread damage to nature, both on land and in water.

The process of destruction has been accelerated by a 1.4°C increase in temperature in Australia since the beginning of the 20th century., refers to the report. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek described the document as “shocking”.

“It tells a story of crisis and decline in the Australian environment,” he added.

Blebirsk, a member of the Labor Party who took power in last May’s elections, He commented that his predecessor from the Conservative government had received the report in December 2021 but had not published it.

Australian ‘Black Summer’ fires in 2019-2020 burned more than 8 million hectares From local plants Between 1 and 3 billion animals have been killed or displaced, according to the report. Meanwhile, marine heat waves bleached the Great Barrier Reef in 2016, 2017 and 2020. Since then, a government report determined in March that the reefs had undergone massive new bleaching.

‘Painful’ data from Australia

Millions of hectares of primary forest have been removed since 1990. The report added that more than 7 million hectares of endangered species habitat were removed between 2000 and 2017 outside of Australia’s environmental protection laws. Within five years, more than 200 plant and animal species of great national importance have been added to the threatened species list.

Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent. The report reveals that the number of new species tagged as most threatened increased by eight percent in five years.

Australian cities are also growing rapidly, adding to urban heatThe study adds that pollution and waste affect the demand for water and energy resources.

He notes that “Sydney has lost more than 70 percent of its original plants to development.”

Storm water drains on Sydney’s wharf have also created pollution hotspots At concentrations 20 times higher than when that area was clean.

“The findings of this report are distressing and the failure of the authorities, which led to a loss of this magnitude, is devastating,” said Rachel Laurie, director of WWF Australia. “If we ignore the warnings in this report, species like the koala in eastern Australia Or our largest slithering mammal will be gone forever.”

WWF-Australia said the report should be a “turning point” that leads to more investment and stronger laws to protect Australian wildlife. Lowry urged the new government to move quickly to condemn existing environmental legislation for failing to protect endangered species.

“When we allow losses on this scale, we not only lose a part of Australia’s identity, but an opportunity to secure a strong and healthy economy, along with some of Australia’s most valuable natural assets,” he said.

The new “devastating” report also reflects the degradation of coastlines and the marine environment, according to the Australian Marine Conservation Society.