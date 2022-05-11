In Australia, 91% of the Great Barrier Reef is bleaching

EFE

Sydney, Australia / 10.05.2022 22:08:37

91 percent of the Great Barrier Reef, located in northeastern Australia, experiences massive bleaching, Sixth since 1998, due to climate change and despite La Niña conditions, which help cool the waters, local authorities said.

“Unusually, this was the first major bleaching event (of coral reefs) to occur during a La Niña event,” A report released Tuesday by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, the Australian Institute of Oceanography and the state science agency CSIRO warned.

An aerial survey of 719 reefs along the Great Barrier Reef shows that Compared to previous years, the cumulative effect was limited this summer (Australia)adding that the “dominant” factor in this massive coral bleaching was the “marine heat wave.”

The area most affected by the Great Barrier Reef, which covers 344 thousand and 400 square kilometers It is the world’s largest reef system, the Central System, located between the Cape Tribulation and the Whitsunday Islands.

Climate change-related bleaching occurs after a UNESCO mission assessed the health of the Great Barrier Reef between March 21-30which carries the risk of being included in the List of Heritage in Danger, as well as the measures adopted for its protection under the Coral Reef 2050 Plan.

The publication of this study comes ten days before the general election in which the Vote Compass poll for April was conducted on public broadcaster. ABCthe biggest concern for voters is climate change (29 percent), This is followed by the higher cost of living (13%) and the economy (13%).

The Great Barrier Reef, which previously suffered major bleaching in 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017, and 2020, It was about to be inscribed last year on the List of Heritage in Danger.

These coral reefs, whose status at the end of 2020 was classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature from “high concern” to “critical”, Worst conservation rating, still at the mercy of climate change.

Home to 400 species of coral, 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 species of mollusks, The Great Barrier Reef began to deteriorate in the 1990s from the dual effect of warming and rising sea water of its acidity due to the increased presence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

