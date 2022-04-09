In April, you can’t miss the new arrivals at all!

I forgot to check new arrivals podium for this month? Uh. Uh. Ah, run to fix the bug! again this time Netflix It brought some big surprises, you can not let it pass easily! Below you will find the full list.

Netflix: A walk through movies, TV series, cartoons, and documentaries

Movie

Thursday 1 April

they live

strangers

Rambo 2

Dawn of the living dead

a partner

Partner 2

Beethoven

Prince of Egypt

Soul – wild horse

Doraemon – The Movie: Nobita and Treasure Island

Doraemon – The Movie: Nobita and the Lunar Exploration Chronicles

Friday 2 April

concrete cowboy

just say yes

Madame Claude

Saturday 3 April

Friday April 9

thunder power

night in heaven

Tuesday 13th April

Wednesday 14th April

Thursday 15th April

Ride or die

Doraemon – the movie

Friday April 16

Arlo the little crocodile

Tuesday 20 April

Lady Bird

hidden thread

Thursday April 22

stranger on board

The cycle and the lost city

Friday 23 April

Saturday 24th April

Thursday, April 29

Friday April 30

Mitchell vs Machines

TV series

Thursday 1 April

Friday 2 April

Monday April 5

Tuesday 6 April

The Last Children on Earth: The Happy End of the World

Wednesday 7 April

Wednesday 14th April

Dad don’t embarrass me

USA District 2

Friday April 16

Fast and Furious: Secret Drivers 4

Tuesday 20 April

Izzy in the world of koalas 2

Wednesday April 21

Friday 23 April

Tuesday 27 April

Friday April 30

Documentaries & Anime

Thursday April 8

Bib Road – Anime

Thursday April 22

David Attenborough: Life in Color

Wednesday 28th April