In April, you can’t miss the new arrivals at all!

In April, you can’t miss the new arrivals at all!

I forgot to check new arrivals podium for this month? Uh. Uh. Ah, run to fix the bug! again this time Netflix It brought some big surprises, you can not let it pass easily! Below you will find the full list.

Netflix: A walk through movies, TV series, cartoons, and documentaries

Movie

Thursday 1 April

  • they live
  • strangers
  • Rambo 2
  • Dawn of the living dead
  • a partner
  • Partner 2
  • Beethoven
  • Prince of Egypt
  • Soul – wild horse
  • Doraemon – The Movie: Nobita and Treasure Island
  • Doraemon – The Movie: Nobita and the Lunar Exploration Chronicles

Friday 2 April

  • concrete cowboy
  • just say yes
  • Madame Claude

Saturday 3 April

Friday April 9

  • thunder power
  • night in heaven

Tuesday 13th April

Wednesday 14th April

Thursday 15th April

  • Ride or die
  • Doraemon – the movie

Friday April 16

  • Arlo the little crocodile

Tuesday 20 April

  • Lady Bird
  • hidden thread

Thursday April 22

  • stranger on board
  • The cycle and the lost city

Friday 23 April

Saturday 24th April

Thursday, April 29

Friday April 30

  • Mitchell vs Machines

TV series

Thursday 1 April

Friday 2 April

Monday April 5

Tuesday 6 April

  • The Last Children on Earth: The Happy End of the World

Wednesday 7 April

Wednesday 14th April

  • Dad don’t embarrass me
  • USA District 2

Friday April 16

  • Fast and Furious: Secret Drivers 4

Tuesday 20 April

  • Izzy in the world of koalas 2

Wednesday April 21

Friday 23 April

Tuesday 27 April

Friday April 30

Documentaries & Anime

Thursday April 8

  • Bib Road – Anime

Thursday April 22

  • David Attenborough: Life in Color

Wednesday 28th April

  • Head guides: sleep
See also  Be careful! This Android Trojan Stealed Millions of Dollars from Over 10 Million Users

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.