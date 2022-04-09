In April, you can’t miss the new arrivals at all!

I forgot to check new arrivals podium for this month? Uh. Uh. Ah, run to fix the bug! again this time Netflix It brought some big surprises, you can not let it pass easily! Below you will find the full list.
Netflix: A walk through movies, TV series, cartoons, and documentaries
Movie
Thursday 1 April
- they live
- strangers
- Rambo 2
- Dawn of the living dead
- a partner
- Partner 2
- Beethoven
- Prince of Egypt
- Soul – wild horse
- Doraemon – The Movie: Nobita and Treasure Island
- Doraemon – The Movie: Nobita and the Lunar Exploration Chronicles
Friday 2 April
- concrete cowboy
- just say yes
- Madame Claude
Saturday 3 April
Friday April 9
- thunder power
- night in heaven
Tuesday 13th April
Wednesday 14th April
Thursday 15th April
- Ride or die
- Doraemon – the movie
Friday April 16
- Arlo the little crocodile
Tuesday 20 April
- Lady Bird
- hidden thread
Thursday April 22
- stranger on board
- The cycle and the lost city
Friday 23 April
Saturday 24th April
Thursday, April 29
Friday April 30
- Mitchell vs Machines
TV series
Thursday 1 April
Friday 2 April
Monday April 5
Tuesday 6 April
- The Last Children on Earth: The Happy End of the World
Wednesday 7 April
Wednesday 14th April
- Dad don’t embarrass me
- USA District 2
Friday April 16
- Fast and Furious: Secret Drivers 4
Tuesday 20 April
- Izzy in the world of koalas 2
Wednesday April 21
Friday 23 April
Tuesday 27 April
Friday April 30
Documentaries & Anime
Thursday April 8
- Bib Road – Anime
Thursday April 22
- David Attenborough: Life in Color
Wednesday 28th April
- Head guides: sleep
Friendly alcohol advocate. Future teen idol. Beer aficionado. Amateur music fanatic. Food guru.