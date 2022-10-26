In a hurry to find the original banana

The search for three mysterious ancestors

What is certain is that more than a thousand variations in the prevailing wild Musa Al Munaf Scheduled. It occurs from Australia to India. But according to the study, scientists have always discussed questionable classifications and blurred boundaries between different species and species.

For the study, the researchers sequenced DNA from a total of 226 leaf extracts from both wild and domesticated banana plants — from Indonesia or New Guinea, for example. It was already known that the fruit was first domesticated in New Guinea about 7,000 years ago. At that time, the berries were still almost inedible and covered with large black seeds.

The samples examined by Bioversity International and CIAT were submitted by the world’s largest collection of banana species. From these, family trees were developed and measurements were taken regarding the degree of relationship between different banana species.

Based on these analyses, the team led by first author Julie Sardos has now, for the first time, been able to identify traces of three previously unknown ancient bananas in the genomes of all samples. “At least three wild and mysterious ancestors must have contributed to this genome thousands of years ago, but they are yet to be identified,” Sardos says. The lack of knowledge about this species can be explained by the fact that the plants have already become extinct. “But our personal belief is that they still live somewhere in the wild that science either describes them poorly or doesn’t describe them at all,” Sardos said.