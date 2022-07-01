In a building in Santa Marta, a “ghost” terrified security guards – other cities – Colombia

You made a strong impression on my compatriots Santa Marta Video from a security camera of a building where many see a walking ghost.

The record that became viral on social networks, It will be the test used by the guards who work in the place to prove that at night they are disturbed by a ghost.

Through a security video of a building in Santa Marta, a shadow was observed that to the residents and guards of the place, it is a ghost that scares them. pic.twitter.com/mVBfyFnR0z – Roger Orelis (Rogeruv) July 1, 2022

Claudia 2 building, over 35 years old, is located in the Bavaria district. There, according to those who provide security services, you suddenly hear strange noises and footsteps.

This situation meant that no one wanted to work the night shift, and even resignations had already been made, according to information from local newspaper Hoy Diario del Magdalena.

The fact is that in the video you can see a file the shadow In the image of a person walking from side to side.

Although no one dares to say that it is a file ghost Or something unusual, among the neighbors and the residents of the building are worried.

It was Jose Navarro who noticed the supernatural figure and told his colleagues that he was in front of the camera televisions when he saw the shadow moving.

At that moment, I confirmed that it was something out of the ordinary and recorded it with my cell phone to show it to others.

“What I was seeing seemed very strange to me, so I decided to go back and see it again. At that moment, I confirmed that it was something unusual and recorded it with my cell phone to show it to others,” Navarro said.

Building workers indicate that they will ask the priest of the church in the Strip to pray and remove any foreign presence that could disturb their calm.



Another of the guards said, “Nothing strange happened here at all, but this situation caught our attention.”

The origin of the shadow has not yet been detailed; However, the gatekeepers insist that it is a paranormal effect.