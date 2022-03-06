Immigration is investigating whether Djokovic lied in announcing his entry to Australia | Sports

Alex Hawke, Australia’s immigration minister, indicated on Tuesday that he was still considering “comprehensively” whether to exercise the authority his position gives him to revoke Novak Djokovic’s visa, who was released on Monday by Judge Anthony Kelly From the arrest that has continued since last Thursday. The judge invalidated the order to revoke Djokovic’s visa, arguing that he did not have enough time to prove the validity of the medical exemption that had allowed him, on paper, to enter the country without undergoing the 14-day quarantine which corresponds to his absence. Vaccine against covid-19.

At the exact moment the news broke, most of the flow of social pressure that fell on the Serbian tennis player was redirected towards the leadership of the Australian government, led by Scott Morrison. As much as Hawk has the ability to stop number one again, the wound is more open than ever in CEO Morrison, a circumstance that leads one to believe that he will in no way catch the player, unless it is clear that no one is. His deportation can be stopped, and this may be final without the possibility of appeal, as in the previous time.

While Djokovic is already training at Rod Laver Arena to prepare for the tournament that begins on Monday 17th, the Department of Immigration is not stopping its efforts to expel him from the country. The strategy that has been adopted in the past few hours includes trying to show that loom He lied on his entry permit to Australia. Specifically in the section on his flights before landing at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, last Wednesday on a flight from Dubai. Djokovic answered “No” to the question “Have you traveled in the 14 days prior to your trip to Australia?”. Djokovic arrived on January 6 (Australia time), so the question is whether he made any trips after December 23, from the city he was in at the time. The Serbian tennis player replied “No” to the form. However, on December 25, he took part in a tennis exhibition on the streets of Belgrade, and was photographed with handball player Petar Djordic. At the end of the year, he moved to Spain and was training in Marbella, specifically in the facilities of Puente Romano Club, where he appeared with some children gathering and signing autographs on December 31. That is, you traveled within the 14 days prior to your arrival in Melbourne.

According to the transcript of the conversation between the athlete and the police who detained him in TullamarineHe told them that his travel ad was completed by someone from Tennis Australia, which has set up a panel of experts to process and simplify application processing for the nearly 3,500 foreigners who will somehow participate in the Tennis Open. which did not give the expected result. In addition, Djokovic in his statement faces many contradictions by not clarifying who allowed him to enter the country with medical exemption due to non-vaccination and non-compliance with quarantine, whether it is tennis Australia, the state of Victoria or the central government. This is recorded in the dialogue with the border element who interrogates him:

– As far as we know, you say you don’t know if your medical exemption has been evaluated by the government, so that’s what I want to check with you.

Yes, I have just checked with my agent and she has provided me with the same document I have here stating that this certificate is a medical exemption from the Covid vaccine and that it was provided by an independent panel of experts commissioned by Tennis Australia. It also says that the commission’s decision was reviewed and endorsed by the Victorian Government’s Medical Exemption Review Committee.

– Ok and then…

– After this review, I received the offer from the Department of Internal Affairs in the Federal Government.

– Yes, from Australian.

Travel permit.

Australia travel permit. Previously he said the government did it.

Well, maybe I got it wrong, it wasn’t the federal government, but the Victorian government that picked the independent medical committee that reviewed the application along with the Australian Open.

In addition, according to his medical exemption, the Belgrade medical exemption test result came back positive for covid-19 on December 16, after a PCR test whose result was known at 8:00 pm on the same day. Despite this, the next day he attended an event with young tennis players. Shown in pictures without mask.

Invitation to the Serbian Prime Minister

Morrison discussed the whole thing with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic Tuesday morning in a conversation that the government office called a “constructive invitation.” According to the official statement, the first show He wanted to make it clear to his counterpart that Australia’s border policies are by no means discriminatory, and that the fully activated device was meant to protect the country in times of a pandemic.

