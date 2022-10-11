Images created with artificial intelligence: How long does this job take for a professional designer or illustrator? | midday | artificial intelligence | AI | Adobe | Spain | Mexico | USA | technology

Read also: The app created by Meta for the metaverse will present quality problems and underutilization for its developers

It was that precision that made us wonder How long would it take a digital expert, such as a designer and illustrator, to create a composition of this quality. To solve this question, we spoke with two digital art professionals, who also shared their perceptions about the use of AI in the field.

The main character’s clothes change with the images, but the colors remain the same. | (Photo: Midjourney)

Is it possible to achieve a result like Midjourney only using editing software?

Before answering any other question, it is important to highlight this along with editing software, It is possible to get an image that lives up to the level of artificial intelligence.

Vitality arrived Victor Aguilar, an illustrator and graphic designer who has worked for 20 years in the design area of ​​this newspaperAnd the “Visually there will be no differences if what you want is to reproduce the images in question.”

secondly, Angela Peña is a design talk specialist and currently the web coordinator for the El Comercio Design Center.He added that the result could be better. “Better things can be done, in my opinion, but it takes more time, more preparation”commented.

For Peña, who can do work akin to what AI generates is a painter because he has “the most advanced plastic part” and, therefore, can give the image the final touch we see.

What editing software can be used to get images similar to those in Midjourney?

Photoshop, Procreate and Lightroom These are the ideal programs that an expert might use To do a job like Midjourney did, according to Angela Peña.

Photoshop is a basic photocomposition software, while Lightroom can tweak details such as lighting effects. On the other hand, the expert also pointed out that this is not the only way to do this work since Using Procreate, from a tablet, it is also possible.

Adobe Photoshop is an essential program for doing AI-sized work. (Photo: Pexels)

For his part, Victor Aguilar agreed to use Photoshop. “Adobe Photoshop has multiple options and tools, such as brushes and textures that allow you to give your illustration a look that looks like an oil paint”, pointed out. also, I specified that the tool referred to to perform the operation is a Wacom graphics tablet.

How long will it take for both creators to implement a job like Midjourney?

Aguilar noted that depending on the degree of difficulty of the work, it could take anywhere from one to three days. He added, “To this we must add the time taken to document the references and data.”

As for Angela Peña, if you’re looking to do something quick without too many details, The photo may take 3 to 5 hours. But if you need more details, it can be extended to 2 days. However, time for her is “completely relative”, since there are artists who can take up to one week to create an image like that created by artificial intelligence.

Although it only took Midjourney 60 seconds to create 4 images, there are a lot of things that are missing and that designers always lack before getting down to business: Communication, documentation and data collection.

Peña noted that before doing an artwork, there is always an interview with the client where he is asked a series of questions to find out what he is looking for. “We talk to the person who asks us for a design, we ask him about everything that can help us: What do you want to communicate?Why are you making this design? Where will it be published? What format do you want? When do you need it?, etc.” He also makes a diagram to see where the project begins. “In the end, communication is not in the process of artificial intelligence”confirmed.

Victor Aguilar agreed with the same premise. “The artist has to teach himself, read, see the pictures, and with all this he sees how he will interpret the subject and the character he will give it to.”is over.

What future awaits graphic artists and digital illustrators after applying artificial intelligence in editing software?

a few weeks ago, Adobe announces Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 presentation, which are programs that contain functions that use artificial intelligence in which the user can make changes that might previously have been complex with just one click. Because it is a new fact, it invites us to Questioning the future of graphic design and digital illustration.

In this regard, although Angela Peña does not believe that this technology can replace experts in this field in the future, he considers that he can modify the work they perform. In addition, he does not see AI as a potential competition, but as a partner. “Instead of being the designer’s opponent, AI can become an ally, a kind of inspiration when ideas aren’t flowing, or it can serve when you want to look at the endless possibilities of design.”

Victor Aguilar, for his part, has a somewhat different view. For a painter, although AI is able to provide instant results, these will not necessarily be satisfactory. “If we take for example the AI-produced illustrations about Atahualpa, it can be said that they are aesthetically impressive and would work well with fictional comics but not to illustrate a history book”commented.

Regarding the future of graphic design, the expert believes that it will depend on the level of customization required. “You can have a beautiful logo created by artificial intelligence but for sure there will be thousands of people with the same or very similar logo obtained in the same way. Personality is something we will never find in a work done by a machine”is over.