I’m looking for ideas | Prospects for Transatlantic Relations in the Middle East and North Africa

For decades, it has been The Middle East and the North Africa They form areas of a high level of complexity.

The reasons are many: Economy, religion, political relations, human rights, energy resources, migration flows.

An opportunity to deepen the current relations between the Western world and the Middle East is Meeting A New Transatlantic Relationship to the Middle East and North Africascheduled for Rome on Tuesday 7 June 2022 at 6pm (CET) at the Centro Studi Americani, via Michelangelo Caetani 32, admission is free.

Speakers: William Weschler (Senior Director, Atlantic Council), Ampere. Ferdinando Salo (Member of the Board of Directors of the Center for American Studies), Thomas de Smitham (chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of the United States of America in Italy), Yael Lambert (Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, U.S. Department of State), Valeria Talbot (Co-chair of the Center for the Middle East and North Africa, Institute for International Policy Studies), Khamis Jhinaoui (Founder of the Tunisian Council on International Relations, former Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs), Jonathan Fulton (First Non-Resident Fellow, Atlantic Council), Dina Fkosa Burns (Associate fellow, German Council on Foreign Relations), cream mezran (Senior Director and Senior Fellow Resident, Atlantic Council).

The participation of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is awaiting confirmation.

