Illegal recordings in INDH: Miko voluntarily refuses to hand over a cell phone to the Public Prosecutor’s Office | National

The former director of INDH, Sergio Mico, refused to voluntarily surrender his cell phone to the Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of an investigation into alleged illegal recordings at agency meetings in Concepción. Similarly, INDH refused to hand over the computer that Micco was using, arguing that confidential information was on the computer.

In other experience commissioned by the Prosecutor’s Office, Voluntary surrender of a computer used by Micco As head of the body, INDH also declined, explaining that the information in the team could be confidential as it relates to victims of human rights violations in the context of the social crisis, or victims of political imprisonment and torture listed on the Valech Commission, a 50-year legal secret record.

The organization, which only gave a brief written statement, without the Bío Bío Radio being able to ask questions, noted that: Available to cooperate with all cases related to the investigationas I have already done by declaring the people who are part of the institution.”

For its part, the Bio-Bio Regional Prosecutor’s Office, although it indicated that it would not indicate specific actions, unofficially learned that through The Warranty Court will ask permission to force Sergio Mico to hand over the mobile phone and on the same line he will do so through the INDH computer.

This investigation is part of a complaint filed by a former agency official, Aaron Oda, denouncing that Miko tasked the agency’s office driver in Concepcion to secretly record the Penquista team’s meetings.

It is necessary to note that on Wednesday, a hearing is scheduled in the Penquista court where regional defender Osvlado Pizarro, responsible for the defense of the former director of the foundation, will ask for dismissal, that is, the closure of the investigation.

