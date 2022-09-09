Il Golfo sticks to Netflix with LGBTQ+ content

Countries Gulf they threatened Netflix Claims for broadcasting content “contrary to Islam”, and Saudi state media pointed to films and shows featuring personalities LGBTQ + It does not move at least in their areas of influence.

“The platform has been contacted to remove this content, including content aimed at children,” the statement read.

It states that regional authorities will “follow up on the platform’s compliance with the directives, and in the event of continued transmission of infringing content, necessary legal measures will be taken.”

A protest was passed against some Saudi networks that denounced these radio stations, saying: “Movies and series for children promote homosexuality, and are painful and dramatic for children, grandchildren and the new Saudi generations.”

always the same network, newsletterShow clips from the animation show Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Two characters were accepted into it, although the channel covered their faces.

Countries banned some radio programs and movies, including the United Arab Emirates in June that banned animated films Disney “Light year‘, because the kiss is between women. Despite this, the country is considered one of the most liberal in the region when it comes to gender and LGBTQ+ affairs.

Another story sees Saudi Arabia, which recently opened cinemas, and imposed bans and censorship on film companies, such as the Marvel movie.Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness“For references to Disney’s LGBTQ+ world. What the US House doesn’t give and so the movie isn’t broadcast.