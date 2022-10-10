Iker Casillas: No homosexual outing – was the account hacked?

MUNICH – When news emerged on Iker Casillas’ Twitter account, on Sunday, that the former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper was gay, it of course spread thousands of times within minutes.

“Hope you respect me: I’m gay,” read a tweet the 41-year-old supposedly posted to come out.

Casillas: Twitter account has been hacked

However, a short time later, the tweet was deleted, making the confusion even bigger in the meantime.

But later Casillas wrote. The former professional later wrote, “The account has been hacked. Fortunately, everything is fine. I apologize to all my followers. And of course more apologies to the gay community.”

However, not everyone believes in this justification. Spanish sports newspaper AS wrote that Casillas’ original tweet could be a sarcastic reaction to reports in the Spanish media about an alleged affair.

Cavallo reacts angrily to Casillas’ tweet

Then Australian pro Josh Cavallo, who only recently came out as gay, spoke.

“Joking about appearing in football is disappointing,” Cavallo wrote on Twitter. “It’s a tough process that all members of the LGBTQ+ community have to go through. When my role models and gaming legends ridicule me for being out and my society ridicules me for being disrespectful.”

Puyol apologizes

Cavallo’s disappointment became more understandable, with Casella’s long-time international teammate Carles Puyol admitting that his tweet was at least a joke.

He had responded to Casella’s initial tweet, writing, “Time to tell our story, Ecker.” In the evening I apologize. He wrote on Twitter: “I made a mistake and apologize for an embarrassing, ill-intentioned and completely inappropriate joke. I understand this might hurt feelings. All my respect and support to the LGTBIQA+ community.”

Lee is dodgy. Perdón por una broma torpe sin ninguna mala intención y absolutamente fuera de lugar. Entiendo que puede haber herido sensibilidades. To make a reaction to the LGTBIQA + . call – Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) October 9, 2022

Casillas dated Spanish journalist Sara Carbonero from 2016 to 2021. The couple have two sons together.

The two-time world champion and European champion played 725 competitive matches for Real Madrid and ended his career after five years at FC Porto in the summer of 2020. Casillas has since returned to Royal as an advisor to President Florentino Perez.

