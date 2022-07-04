If we ‘follow the science’, legal abortion will collapse.

4 hours ago On Prolife, no opinion from readers

The US Constitution does not provide for a “right to have an abortion.” Referee ‘Roe v. Therefore, Wade can only be justified with the help of legal construction, says Mark Levine.

During the Covid pandemic and vaccination campaign, the principle often heard from Democratic Party politicians was: “Follow the science.” If we had followed this principle in the matter of abortion, the legalization of abortion would have collapsed long ago. Commentator Mark Levin said so on his show Life, Liberty & Levin, reports Fox News.





With the ruling “Roe v. Wade, Levine said, in 1973, the Supreme Court overturned nearly 200 years of American jurisprudence. He studied the founding documents of the United States of America and found no reference to abortion. The justices who voted mostly” Roe v. Wade “to be legally misleading.





The majority of judges would agree that the “right” to abortion derives from the right to privacy. Levin argued that abortion is not explicitly protected by the Constitution. He stressed that this is the jurisdiction of the states in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.





The contradiction with science becomes especially evident in the case of late abortion, the legalization of which is demanded and supported by many politicians in the Democratic Party. If we “follow the science,” Levine said, this is clearly a baby being murdered here.





