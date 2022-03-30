IEG, Eating Out for Business with Beer & Food Attraction

(Teleborsa) – They are closed today atof manifestationsDedicated to dining out, it is a reference point for the entire supply chain. thereand the, a professional exhibition of beer and beverage technologies, held in conjunction with the 11th International HORECA Meeting at ItalGroup, which brought together manufacturers, operators, sectoral associations and the entire HORECA community in one rendezvous. Win the new format, completely B2B, and placement on the days from Sunday to Wednesday.

After more than two years of attending the last release and just over a year after that Full digital versionThe return of the three events gave strength to the operators and an important boost to the work of a central sector of the country’s economy. The feelings Among the 360 ​​brands present, spread over 30 thousand square meters of the exhibition, it is quite positive. About a thousand appointments between exhibitors and 85 international buyers attending the fair, thanks to cooperation with ICE Agenzia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and in parallel with the regional advisors of IEG. Buyers from 24 countries: Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, United Kingdom, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland and Hungary. Delegations from the United States, Armenia, Israel, Kazakhstan and Lebanon also attended.

The three events represent a unique opportunity to compare to an entire communityeating outsidestarting from scenarios In the coming summer season, even medium and long-term trends. This is also confirmed by the partnerships between the Italian gallery group and reference societies. The Confindustria Italgroup has confirmed that Rimini, and the fair in particular, is the ideal location for the HORECA International Meeting, similar to the Italian Federation of Chefs who emphasized that Rimini Gallery It is the perfect “home” for her most important event, the Italian Cuisine Championships. Again in the food sector we refer to the collaboration with Cast Alimenti, while the beer sector, sponsored by Assobirra, has seen, among other collaborations, collaborations with Unionbirrai, CERB Research Center of Excellence in Brewing and Consorzio Birra Italiana.

Also important are the effects on the local economy, which is closely linked to the world of dining out. Beer & Food Attraction gave an injection trust For operators, also thanks to the novelty of this edition of Rimini Beer Week which, sponsored by the Municipality of Rimini, has engaged the locals in the historic center and on the Riviera. The Beer & Food Attraction, BBTech expo and International Horeca Meeting will return to the strip’s natural location in 2023, February 19-22 at the Rimini Expo.

