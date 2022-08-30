Icetex opens the invitation to study in Switzerland, with scholarships that cover tuition fees in full

From August 8 to October 14, the Icetex invitation will be open for students who wish to Research and doctoral or post-doctoral studies at institutions of higher education in Switzerland.

According to Icetex, the offer is being made through an alliance between the Swiss government and the Federal Commission for Foreign Scholarships (CFBE), and has Scheduled to start in September 2023, for a period of 1 to 3 years, in different areas of knowledge, face-to-face and in English. So, the end date is at least August 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, it was clarified that as a result of the academic program, the student will obtain the degree awarded by the chosen university, whether it is research, doctoral or post-doctoral. but, All this time the student should take lessons from Switzerland, and his fieldwork should also be developed in this country.

Although the number of scholarships available was not reported, it was reported that they covered 100% of the tuition fee, as well A total of CHF 1,920 per month for research and doctoral studies, and CHF 3,500 per month for post-doctoral studies will be provided to the student.

The beneficiary will receive national medical insurance, although this does not cover dental expenses. Plus extra money It will be awarded only once and with the aim of settling the student in the Nordic country in exchange for accommodation payments, in the amount of 300 Swiss francs.

The program is aimed at Colombian professionals with a master’s degree (for research and doctoral programmes) and doctorate (for post-doctoral programmes).). The applicant must have an excellent academic background and currently working in a field considered a priority for the development of the country,” explained Icetex.

“The applicant must have been born after December 31, 1987, and have an undergraduate grade point average of at least 3.7/5.0; English language proficiency (The Swiss Embassy will be able to conduct an interview or examination on the language knowledge of pre-selected candidates) and knowledge of the cantonal language where they will study,” the entity explained, as the basic requirements to apply for the scholarship.

Candidates who wish to be a part of this call must register on the Icetex portal, as well as fill out the forms and start the process directly on the official page: Research, PhD or Post-doctoral in Switzerland – Icetex.

Scholarships to study virtual masters in Spain

Until next September 8, a call will be open for scholarships awarded by the International University of La Rioja in Spain, through the Colombian Institute for Educational Credit and Studies Abroad (Icetex), to study a master’s degree in various fields of knowledge.

According to the destination, with this international programme, selected students will be able to virtually carry out their studies in the chosen programme. “This call is for professionals who have careers related to the programs offered by the International University of La Rioja or who have professional experience related to the program to be implemented.confirmed. Scholarships will be awarded for tuition waiver of 100%, 80% and 50%.

The authority pointed out that the inscriptions for applying for the grant must be made on the Icetex website at the following link: https://web.icetex.gov.co/es/-/masters-universidad-internacional-rioja-2022.

In the link, interested people will be able to find out in detail the criteria and requirements for this call.