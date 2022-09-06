Iberdrola will invest between 2000 and 3000 million in Australia in the coming years | comp

Iberdrola will invest between 2,000 and 3,000 million euros in Australia with a goal of reaching 4,000 megawatts in the coming years in the country, having already invested 2,000 million euros, the company reported on Monday.

The announcement was made by Iberdrola Chairman Iberdrola, Ignacio Sanchez Galán, who embarked on a trip today in Melbourne where he will hold meetings with those responsible for energy policy in Australia and visit several of the company’s renewable energy projects in the country.

This morning Sánchez Galán met with the Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews, and the Minister for Energy, Environment, Climate Action and Solar Homes, Lilly D’Ambrosio, as well as staff at Iberdrola’s Melbourne office. In 2020, Iberdrola acquired Australian renewable energy company Infigen Energy.

In addition, it has committed more than A$1,000 million (about €700 million) into new renewable projects, such as the Avonlie Solar Park, in southwest New South Wales; The Flyers Creek wind farm, in the same state, and the Port Augusta complex, in South Australia, are the largest hybrid wind and solar farm in the Southern Hemisphere.

Iberdrola has also in recent months acquired the rights to the Mount James wind farm, which has a capacity of 1,000 megawatts and is the largest in the world according to the company; In addition to Queensland’s 360MW PV plant Broadsound has invested in the Smart Autonomous Energy Solutions business, which provides customized power products to commercial and industrial companies.

The company headed by Ignacio Sánchez Galán has a mature portfolio of over 2 gigawatts (GW) of projects under development in Australia.

Iberdrola has installed 1,062 MW of renewable energy sources (wind, solar and batteries) in the country and is building two new facilities with a combined capacity of 391 MW, scheduled to start in 2023.

The company serves industrial clients, including mining company BHP and supermarket chain Woolworths.

At the beginning of 2022, Iberdrola set up its grid business in Australia, a country where electricity networks, particularly transportation infrastructures, must expand to capture wind and solar resources, and to move power to coastal population centers.

The opportunities Australia offers for renewable energy are a magnet for companies in this sector.

Naturgy announced last week that construction of the world’s first hybrid PV and battery storage technology project will begin in Australia in the fourth quarter of this year, with an investment value of €160 million.

The Cunderdin project is also Naturgy’s first solar project in Australia, and will have a capacity of 125 MW and a battery energy storage system of up to 220 MW.

Also last week, Acciona Energy announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to supply 68 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually to Barwon Renewable Energy Patnership (BREP), a consortium of companies that operate services. Transport, Health and Water in Victoria (Australia).

The 10-year power purchase agreement will go into effect on December 1 and the electricity will come from the Mount Gillibrand wind farm, located in southwest Victoria, which has a capacity of 132 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity, and has the capacity to power 90,000. Australian homes.