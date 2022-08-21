IAAF Despite EM trance: Carry on with the World Cup

Munich

Prior to the last division, there were 14 German athletics medals on the balance sheet, including five golds. You didn’t perform at the World Cup in Eugene, Stein said, “but you managed to balance the European Championship and the World Cup really well.” “However, we will work through Eugene’s results after the European Championships.” In the USA, long jumper Malaika Mihambo won the gold in the world championships and bronze in the women’s relay race.

“We’re evaluating it,” said association president Jürgen Kissing. You didn’t let yourself go crazy when you were practically publicly attacked after the World Cup. “We’re not going now either,” he said. At the latest in the Paris 2024 Olympics, but also when stopping by with the World Cup in Budapest next year, they want to do better. The 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, for which the next generation of athletes is ready, is already on the horizon. He said the European Championships in Munich were great for athletics in general, “but also for athletics in Germany”.

Last night’s silver medal winners, hurdles runner Lea Mayer and pole driver Bo Kanda Lita Baher, signaled to confirm Munich’s successes on the road to Paris 2024. “Of course, that pays hard,” Cologne-based Mayer said. “The border has not yet been reached.” Lita Baher said this year was a world class entry. “I can compete with them, but you also want to beat the best in the world.”