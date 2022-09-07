“I think it would be horrible” – Firewire

The earth has its sights planet mars, But not everyone is aware of the difficulties involved. One of them is Stanley Love, astronaut Container, Who indicated the plans Elon Musk to colonize the red planet.

“I think it would be awful.” The 57-year-old American astronaut, and NASA astronaut since 1998, has been in space with more than 300 hours.

Love has, for the past decade, been opposed to the idea of ​​getting to Mars, because of the difficulty involved. He said several times: “There is no Planet B. Earth is our planet.”

Now it’s back to planning, this time In an interview with The Sun.

Seeing Elon Musk projects to go to Mars

“Do I think it is possible (to reach Mars)? Yes. Think this would be nice? No, I think it would be horrible.”

An example is a campground in one of the most challenging climates on our planet, Antarctica.

“We were camping, living in little tents on the Antarctic ice sheet, eight thousand feet above sea level, and we had all the food you could need. Huge boxes of really good food. Food is important on an expedition like this.”

Love and his team waited for a plane to arrive with new supplies. But the surprise they got was devastating.

“They took a lot of trash and They brought us three small apples with worms the size of a ping-pong ball. There were eight of us and we handed out those apples carefully, so that everyone would get exactly three-eighths.”

Stanley Love NASA astronaut since 1998

Here comes the comparison with the red planet: “It will be a long time before Mars can produce even a small apple with worms. About the size of a ping pong ball. Much less nectarine. Much less than spending a day at the beach.”

With this, Love warns of the enormous difficulty of colonizing an inhospitable planet like Mars.

“It’s not a picnic. When people live in Antarctica for long periods of time, I think it will be like Mars. I don’t think people will like it.”

Elon Musk points this out The first human settlement on Mars should be there by 2050. What does love think of that?

“no”.

That was all his answer.

The Artemis Program from the perspective of Stanley Love, a NASA astronaut

see Also talk about Artemis, That seeks to put the first woman and the next man on the moon. NASA had to suspend the first two attempts of the Artemis I expedition, To transport the Space Launch System’s megarocket and Orion spacecraft into lunar orbit, with dummies to assess the effects of radiation.

The astronaut considers that the most important thing will be to assess the heat shield of the Orion spacecraft. “That’s why we fly it. Everything else is meat sauce.”

We didn’t build large heat shield It can withstand the return temperatures that you get when you hit the atmosphere after falling off the moon, and we really want to make sure it works.”

Rocket In this image provided by NASA, a NASA Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen above the mobile launcher on Launch Pad 39B, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. . (Joel Kosky/NASA via The Associated Press) (NASA/Joel Kosky/The Associated Press)

“This is the key piece of technology that allows the rest of the Artemis program to happen. Now we are going to take the data from thousands of benchmarks,” Loew said.

An experienced astronaut told a story about a heat shield that was sent to Jupiter. “Jupiter’s incoming velocity is about four or five times the incoming velocity of the Moon to Earth. However, if the heat shield fails and the capsule ignites, we go back to the drawing board and the Artemis II will be significantly delayed, Having to do another flight test.”

“I hope that doesn’t happen.”