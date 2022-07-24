I left America for the United States to duel with Real Madrid

Águilas del América has left for San Francisco, United States, where this Tuesday they will face Real Madrid in their last Aguila Tour commitment.

America’s Eagles try to turn the page on the fall at Caliente Stadium with Zulus de Tijuana (2 to 0), in a match corresponding to the fourth date of the inaugural 2022 Liga MX Championship. They do this on their trip to the United States This Tuesday, they will face Real Madrid in the Aguila Tour.

Argentine Strategist Group Ferdinand Ortiz (who, by the way, is under heavy criticism at this time due to the poor performance of his coaches in the first division championship), In front of his pair of Merengue, he will look for a win to break the losing streak that has already accumulated three times in a row.

As for the competitor? the Eagles from AmericaReal Madrid Carlo Ancelotti He will also want to keep the win, because on Saturday night, July 23 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, he fell 1-0 to FC Barcelona. In the Spanish football classic with a goal from the Brazilian Ravenha.

When does America play against? Real Madrid in San Francisco?

American Eagles Current European champion Fernando Ortiz will face Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in a new round of the Aguila Tour scheduled for July. The duel will take place in San Francisco, United States, on Tuesday from 9:30 p.m. in central Mexico.

Which channel to watch live and direct America vs. Real Madrid?

American Eagles vs. Real Madrid, the meeting opposite Águila’s July tour, will take place in San Francisco, United States on Tuesday the 26th from 9:30 p.m. CDMX. The live stream will be responsible for the TUDN signal and its ViX platform.

