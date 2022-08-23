I finished filming the live action, when is the series coming to Netflix?

It’s time to say goodbye to a group piece, at least for this year. Filming for the first season of Netflix Live-Action based on Eiichiro Oda’s work of the same name has ended, but when will we see the final result on the platform?

One piece crew and crew Welcome to the Netflix series After 29 weeks of filming, almost 7 months after starting work.

To tell us these days different sources, from a fairly trusted fan account on Twitter to the same actors and producers of the show in different posts and stories on social media, starting with ‘Translator Nami Emily Rudd Who writes on Instagram: “What a wonderful (almost) wild year that just passed! I’m so thankful and full of tears for the Studio Ghibli style! Thanks to @onepiecenetflix and everyone involved in making one of the most special experiences of my life and career, and thank you all for trusting me and supporting me in bringing our experience to the screen. This dream role was more dreamy than I could have imagined. Thank you thank you thank you!“.

but if So the shooting is overWhen can we expect to watch a live show of ONE PIECE on Netflix? According to what we read online, and what has also been reported by What On Netflix, it seems we can be absolutely certain of that. Debut will occur as supposed in 2023although we don’t know yet at what period (given massive post-production work that will be required, however, it could most likely be in the middle of 2023, but it’s only hypotheses at this point).

Of course we will keep you updated with more details.