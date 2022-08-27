“I don’t impose names on anyone, let alone Mattarella.”

“First we wait for the vote, then we decide matarella.unlike Quirinal – Firm behind an inescapable institutional silence – Matteo Salvini Do not leave the provocations of the ally yesterday to deaf ears Georgia Meloni He has already crowned himself as prime minister if the center-right coalition emerges victorious from the polls on September 25 with a clear confirmation of the Brothers of Italy. To be precise: “I have no reason to believe Mattarella could have made a different choice than my pointer,” he explained Friday evening of the Affari Italiani kermesse stage.

Meloni’s prime minister, Salvini: “Vote first, then Mattarella decides.” Berlusconi: “Whoever gets the most votes indicates the name.”

doctrine

This position, however, annoys the Northern League’s party secretary (“and not a little” guarantees for those on his side). To prove it precisely, after abandoning the principle of “who takes one vote to govern” that he has defended so far, for the least conciliatory “I wait for the Italians to vote before making any comment, then the President of the Republic will choose how right” commissioned Bolivian journalists yesterday on the sidelines of an electoral event In Barry. And again: “Everyone says the center-right has already won. Quiet. I am convinced that the center-right can win, and I am convinced that the League can take one more vote than all the others, but I do not impose names and roles on One, especially on the President of the Republic.” The concept was reaffirmed in the evening: “The Constitution dictates the ways and times of forms for obtaining an assignment – he explained in an interview with the Avari Italian company – and then I am happy to compete for the most beautiful job in the world, and that is the chief minister of my village” Forza Italia coordinator and center-right coalition balancing point Antonio Tajani remains in the previous box. “We are not biased against anyone: we have given ourselves the rule that whoever gets the most votes will indicate the name of the head of state. Then it is up to him to appoint the prime minister. If it was up to Georgia Meloni, we would be happy to support her.”

Cardinal Meglio: “No fear for Prime Minister Meloni, Italy can deal with any government”

The legitimization and sudden defense of the Quirinale on the part of those who did not struggle even a few years to say “I give two Mattarella through poutine”, which can only be read as an attempt to “hide” something else. First of all, Salvini needs not to abandon the coalition’s internal leadership campaign, and secondly as a clear message to the ally about the need for a triple whistle.

This last point was also evaluated by the Nazarene. “It is clear that Salvini would sell his skin dearly. He will do everything in his power to prevent Meloni from going to the Chige Palace – they explain from the leaders of the Democrats – to establish the fact that they are united only by the will to occupy positions of power.”

chair

But, one way or another, it is the FdI itself that somehow excites Quirinale in this campaign. After Meloni had already leveled yet another critique (“I wouldn’t be the gay, but Monty was”), yesterday he relaunched the republic’s presidential reform. In the now-familiar video messages posted on social media, the force commander explains that moving to a system of this kind will also have significant economic impacts. “In the past twenty years, France has had 4 heads of government, concurrently with the President of the Republic. The United Kingdom has had 5 prime ministers. Germany 3 consultants. Italy 11 president of the Council. The instability that punishes us in relations with other nations, because it obviously makes us look very unreliable. Instability punishes the Italians, because governments that last for a short period do not have a long-term vision.” So much so that, surprising with the numbers, “from 2000 to 2019 Italy grew less than anyone else in Europe, by only 4%,” while France and Germany grew by more than 20%. Practically speaking, the “mother of all reforms” is the brand with which Meloney thinks about distinguishing the next center-right executive. Also because he concluded his address to his followers on the web, “Presidency is not an abstract measure, it is the most powerful economic measure that Italy needs.”