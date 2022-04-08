HZA-OS: Benefit fraud is not feasible for a person from the Osnabrück region; 1500 euros…

The main customs office in Osnabrück

Osnabrück

Fifty per day fare of €30 each, and thus a total fine of €1,500, is the judgment of the District Court in Bad Iburg for the recipient of the service based on investigations by the main customs office in Osnabrück.

In September 2020, the man who was convicted in the meantime filed an application for unemployment benefit I with the employment agency. He did not mention that he has been working in a marginal job since June 2020. Due to hidden employment, the 35-year-old was wrongly able to collect around €290 in unemployment benefits1.

With the help of an automated examination, the service provider (employment agency) discovered the accused. Employee data reported by employers is regularly compared with unemployment data with computer support. Because the man was receiving unemployment benefit and a salary from his employer at the same time, the main customs office in Osnabrück launched an investigation, which eventually led to the public prosecutor’s filing for fraud charges.

When submitting the application, the beneficiary must have informed the employment agency that he was engaged in professional activity during the period in which he was registered as unemployed. He did not do so even though he was asked to do so.

“In addition to the fine, the convicted person must, of course, repay the excess amounts collected by the service provider,” says Christian Heer, a spokesman for the main customs office in Osnabrück.

