Hyundai XCIENT Hydrogen Electric Trucks Reaches Historic Milestone – News – Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

for HyundaiThe hydrogen It is an indisputable part of the transportation jigsaw in the coming decades. That’s why, in addition to offering battery electric cars, it continues to develop technology hydrogen fuel cell. although Hyundai Nexus It is one of the vehicles you use, and trucks are the ones that get the most attention. Now it Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cellthe world’s first mass-produced heavy-duty hydrogen truck, has just achieved a historic milestone.

The Swiss business operators Putting Hyundai’s XCIENT Fuel Cell Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells to the Test Available at rental system Through H2 Energy, which was created last year to promote and promote hydrogen technology. These customers pay for the trucks through a pay-per-use system, meaning there was no initial investment to be amortized.

In 2020, the South Korean manufacturer 47 hydrogen-powered commercial trucks have been shipped and zero domestic emissions to 23 Swiss companies for use in distribution, logistics and food transport to supermarket sectors. This fleet has arrived The five million kilometers we’ve covered in the last two years.

The trucks that Hyudai put into the hands of these companies are equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell system. 180 kW of power It consists of two double batteries of 90 kW each. electric motor 350 kW (469 hp) Capable of providing a maximum torque of 2,237 newtons. The system features seven large hydrogen tanks to provide approximately combined storage capacity 31 kg of fuel. The Three batteries The mediator responsible for serving as an energy store between the electrical output of the cell and its consumption in the motor, has a capacity 72 kWh.

Hyundai has shipped 47 zero-emission hydrogen-powered commercial trucks domestically to 23 Swiss companies for use in the distribution, logistics and food-to-supermarket transportation sectors.

Used in real conditions, XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy duty electric trucks can reach a range of 400 km per hydrogen refueling. Depending on the outside ambient temperature, requires time to refuel in hydrogen tanks Between 8 and 20 minutes. Each system is optimized to ensure that fuel efficiency meets the requirements of each customer’s commercial fleet.

“XCIENT Fuel Cell is the world’s first heavy-duty fuel cell truck to achieve five million cumulative driving miles in our real-life customer fleet,” said Mark Freimüller, Senior Vice President and Chief Business Innovation Officer at XCIENT Fuel Cell. Commercial Vehicles in XCIENT Fuel Cell. Hyundai Motor Company. “The experience we have gained and the achievement we have achieved in Switzerland will provide good insights for many countries preparing for the transition to a sustainable hydrogen society. On the basis of this successful experience of real operations in Switzerland, we will expand this business throughout Europe.”