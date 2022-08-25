Hypercars from Monterey and LED headlights for classic cars

We offer supercars with combustion engines, electric and a combination of both. ALSO: British classics see the light and Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto in an interview.

Yesterday, my colleague Luca Licht was absolutely right to rave about the groundbreaking work that the performers have done about Christian von Koenigsegg. In the meantime, more and more supercar brands have stuck themselves in the yard of the Swedes and are trying to impress customers, which are constantly increasing in quantity and quality and are blessed with the corresponding purchasing power. One such startup is Czinger. Although Los Angeles only introduced the Hyper 21C for the first time in 2019, it has now been presented at Monterey Car Week in a widely modified form — even twice. Here we will tell you how extreme and unusual cars from California are in all respects.





Proponents of classic British cars are usually more realistic. Here it’s either fun driving that’s as pure as possible (Morgan’s Roadster or Triumph), elegant off-road efficiency (Land and Range Rover) or automotive simplicity (Mini, what else?!). Anyone familiar with the old things from the island can still understand any desire for technical improvement, for example in terms of headlights. So it is good that there is now an LED light to adjust some of the old and young British. You can read here the company that brought us this useful new development and the models that the lamps offer.