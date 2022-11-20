Huseinbasic on the trail of space

David Raum has traveled a very steep road to success over the past two years. Denis Hüseyinbasic is currently preparing to follow the former team of Fürth.

It’s been two years since David Raum appeared on the U21 circuit for the first time. In November 2020, the left-footed player, then still playing for second-division side Fürth, made his debut for the German Football Association’s selection – well after six months helping them win the European Championship. Raum is now signed to first club RB Leipzig and is firmly set for the World Cup in Qatar.

A steep rise leads to the first objective

Denis Huseinbasic is currently making a similarly rapid rally. A few months ago, the talent was playing in the lowlands of the regional league Kickers Offenbach. Now, impressive performances at 1. FC Köln in the Bundesliga (9 matches, 2 goals, 1 assist) and in the Conference League (5W, 1T) have helped him to be nominated for the first time with the junior national team. but that is not all. Hüseyin Bacic secured a place in the starting line-up this tournament and gave the DFB team a 1-0 lead after a good 20 minutes in Saturday’s classic against Italy in Ancona with his first international goal and made a solid debut in the national kit.



I am a never satisfied gamer.



“I got the ball in front of goal, held it up a little bit and then put it in, it’s not really hard anymore, but it makes me proud, it’s so beautiful,” said the 21-year-old. Memorable moment, “but a lot more important than winning.” Then, you didn’t see a player elated about his luck, but a confident young man who rated his EM contribution and chances in a sober and matter-of-fact way. Hüseyinbasic explained, “The coach gave me the opportunity to show myself, I tried to regain confidence, I hope to do it with a good game, I don’t look forward to the future, I just let everything come to me.” The last few months have been good, but you still have to keep going, There is still room for improvement, I am never a satisfied player.”

Not only Huseinbasic convinces with the debut

Coach Antonio Di Salvo will be glad to hear that as will club coach Steffen Baumgart. Above all, the midfielder will be able to recommend himself to the European Championship with more good performances in Cologne. Before the final matchday, the reigning champions will complete just one tournament with two friendlies in March. And the competitive situation has only heated up in the Under-21s, with several active favorites now in Division One. In addition to Hüseyinbasic, Freiburg winger Noah Weisshaupt and midfielder Maurice Malone, currently on loan from FC Augsburg to Austria’s Wolfsburger, made their debuts in Italy. It was also Malone’s impressive debut, forcing the chubby striker to be sent off first for an emergency brake and later converting the penalty to 4:2.

The team delivers without the best performance

“You can see that you’re not focused on a consistent team, but you have to constantly look at who’s developing a place and who’s getting playing time. After the first year, a lot happens, and then all of a sudden you’re on the radar with players who were there that weren’t there before.” says Di Salvo, who was a reassuring sign that his team could win a European Championship contender without a few well-known players. After all, cadres like Captain Jonathan Burckardt (Mainz), Felix Nmecha (Wolfsburg), Ansgar Knauf from Frankfurt and Fred Aledo or Joscha Vagnomann from Stuttgart are still missing in Italy.

WM drivers as EM support?

In addition, the careers of Youssouf Moukoko (Dortmund) and Armil Bela-Kocchab (Southampton), who have been promoted to the World Cup squad, do not seem to be over. “It is not forbidden to play the World Cup and then the European Under-21 Championship,” De Salvo asserts. Whether these two are considered again for the Under-21 Championships in Romania and Georgia in the summer will depend on whether Moukoko and/or Bella-Kotchap can establish themselves in the first team like Djamel Musiala, Karim Adeyemi or Florian Wertz.

Either way, it is becoming clear that after three finals in a row and winning titles in 2017 and 2021, Germany can also send a competitive selection into the race in 2023. In the preliminary round, the under-21s should beat Israel, the Czech Republic and England.