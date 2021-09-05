Hurricane Ida caused oil spill in Gulf of Mexico, US Coast Guard says

Foam and containment systems have been installed in the Gulf of Mexico, near the coast of Louisiana, to respond to oil pollution discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the US Coast Guard reported Sunday.

The affected area is in front of Port Fortune, a port in Louisiana (south) located about 100 miles from New Orleans, which is primarily engaged in the storage and distribution of oil.

A statement said the Louisiana Coast Guard had “reported contamination” in this area and was “responding.”

Talos Energy, a Texas company that specializes in offshore oil rigs, will send a diving team Sunday to try to determine the source of the oil spill, according to the Coast Guard.

“The investigation has not yet determined the source of the leak, but detailed observations at the site indicate that the Talos structures are not the source,” the company said in a statement, stressing that “there were no traces” on the coast. and wildlife at this point.

Talos Energy reports that in 2017, production in the area affected by the oil spill was halted, sources were blocked and the pipeline network was removed.

Hurricane Ida, with a speed of 240 km / h, hit the coast of Louisiana a week ago, causing “catastrophic” damage, according to local authorities.

Turning into a storm, Ida continued her way and especially affected New York and her region.

The hydrocarbon-rich Gulf of Mexico is one of the major oil-producing regions of the United States.

This is where the Deepwater Horizon exploded in 2010, causing the most dangerous oil spill in history.

aue / iba / dg / rsr