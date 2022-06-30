Hurricane Bonnie | Venezuela | Tropical cyclone live alert for possible cyclone Bonnie in Colombia, the Caribbean and the United States | Tropical Storm | National Hurricane Center | NHC | Globalism

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in United State Warn of possible Hurricane Bonnie approaching the Colombian-Caribbean coast, south of the United States and Mexico, as it is moving across the Atlantic Ocean at 65 kilometers per hour (km/h).

As indicated by NCH, on the night of Tuesday, June 28, Bonnie passed near the islands and on some parts of the islands such as Guadeloupe, Barbados, Trinidad and TobagoMartinique, Saint Lucia, Aruba, Granada, Dominica, among others.

Later, between Wednesday and Thursday, The storm is moving south and will reach the Caribbean Sea, approaching the northern coast of Colombia and Venezuela.

also, Bonnie is expected to arrive later in the Gulf of Mexicocausing heavy rains in the states of Louisiana and Texas in the United States.

8 a.m. EDT: A tropical wave over the mid-Atlantic is likely to turn into a tropical depression over the next couple of days before reaching the Windward Islands or as it moves through the southern Caribbean. #AL94 https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/HIF3hnGjD6 – National Hurricane Center (NHC_Atlantic) 27 June 2022

As explained by NCH, the current hurricane season began on June 1 and so far there has only been one storm called Alex, which formed in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico – on June 5, and caused heavy rain in Cuba and southern Florida, United States.

Similarly, the entity argued that the storms that occur these days are the result of a tropical wave located several kilometers southeast of the island of Cape Verde in Africa.

On the other hand, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) predicted that the Boni crossing would significantly increase rainfall in the northeastern part of the Colombian Caribbean.

Jorge Lizarazzo, Head of the Office of Risk Management and Climate Change in Santa Marta (Tweet embed), information related to forecasts of hydrometeorological conditions for the next few days. #hhhhhhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/q2wFpXyT9i – OgriccOficial (OgriccOficial) 27 June 2022

These deposits could reach their maximum strength in the middle and end of next week. It will mainly affect the regions of Magdalena, Atlantico, Cesar, La Guajira, Bolivar and Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

Also, next weekend Storms will also occur in the central and western Caribbean, which includes the San Andres archipelago, Providencia, Santa Catalina and the Keys.