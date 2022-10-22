Hungary hopes to ratify Sweden and Finland to join NATO this year | Europe update | Dr..

Hungarian Minister of the Interior, Gergeli Golias, said on Saturday (10.22.222) in Budapest that his country hopes to ratify the integration of Sweden and Finland into NATO before the end of the year. Hungary is, along with Turkey, one of the two coalition partners that has not yet taken this step. Golias stressed that the proposal is already in Parliament, where the ruling party, Viktor Orban, the ultra-nationalist, has a two-thirds majority of seats.

“I suppose with a high probability that it will become effective by mid-December,” the minister said in response to a question from Magyar’s press about Hungarian ratification of the upcoming NATO enlargement. He added that the subject would be discussed “in the fall session.”

So far, 28 out of the 30 member states of the alliance, including France, the United States or Germany, which the Bundestag made in July, have ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland, having decided on these countries, in response to the Russian invasion from Ukraine , abandon its neutrality and join the Western military agreement.

Entry into the Nordic countries also requires the consent of Turkey. The Ankara government stipulates it with various demands, such as handing over people it considers Kurdish terrorists. Yesterday, President Erdogan agreed to meet with the Swedish Prime Minister to discuss the issue. (ef)