Hundreds of thousands participate in the Swiss wrestling competition

Joel Wiki is the new “Schoengen King” from Switzerland. The 25-year-old won the National Wrestling Championship this weekend near Basel.

After taking second place at the 2019 Federal Wrestling and Alpine Games Festival (Schwingfest), Wicki became number one this year by defeatExternal link Matthias Eschbacher in the final for two days of competition.

Wicki, 1.83m tall (shorter than many other top level competitors Schwingen), out of a total of 274 fighters selected for Schwingfest, Which happens once every three years.

With his victory, the athlete from Lucerne also ended a streak of four consecutive victories for wrestlers from the canton of Bern. It was the second time since the Games began in 1895 that the winner had come from a canton in central Switzerland.

climax Schwingfest Is the fight and the winner gets to Thor. This year’s crowd-pleasing celebration took place in Pratteln (Basel countryside) and was attended by about 400,000 people.

