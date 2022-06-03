Human Rights: They demand Bachelet to publish a report on the Uyghurs that will be ready by the end of 2021 | international

Several NGOs and governments have increased pressure on the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, to publish a report on the Chinese government’s violations of the human rights of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Uyghur activists and some Western governments have named the President over the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle BacheletTo the issuance of the report on cases of human rights violations against this ethnic group by the Chinese government.

This report by Bachelet’s office will be ready from the end of 2021, but it has not yet been published, and if already in March, such as AI He called for his release, after the former Chilean president’s visit to China last week, and pressure has increased for its release.

According to the British newspaper guardianActivists accused Bachelet of undermining the credibility of her position and called the trip to China a “betrayal”.

A human rights lawyer, Uyghur activist, and sister of one of the detainees in China, said Xinjiang“Bachelet should publish the report immediately,” Rehan Asaat commented.

“Her Majesty has betrayed her position/role as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, which was intended to document atrocities and provoke results that lead the international community to defend the victims,” ​​she added.

Another NGO calling for the immediate release of this report is the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), which said it and 200 other organizations have called for the document to be released since April.

High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, is obligated to publish her report on the situation of the Uyghurs. They commented that Uyghur organizations such as UHRP and the Uyghur community cannot wait any longer.

Tweet embed ➡️➡️➡️ The High Commissioner is obligated to publish her report on the situation of the Uyghurs. Uyghur organizations such as Tweet embed The Uyghur community cannot wait any longer. We joined more than 200 organizations last month calling for the release.https://t.co/s3cCEAWuMO —Uyghur Human Rights Project (UyghurProject) June 2, 2022

Governments also put pressure on Bachelet

Pressure to publish the Bachelet report on Xinjiang has also reverberated by European governments, from the United Kingdom to the European Union.

“We look forward to the long-awaited report from the High Commissioner on the situation in Xinjiang,” The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Department (FCDO) said in a statement issued on May 30, following Bachelet’s visit to China.

For its part, the European Union Foreign Affairs Council stressed that the bloc considers that the former president should give priority to the publication of this report.

“We call on the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to publish the report on monitoring the human rights situation in Xinjiang as a matter of priority,” they noted from the continental bloc.