Human development is declining in nine out of ten countries

People’s living conditions deteriorated in nine out of ten countries in 2021. This is the result of the “Human Development Index” of the United Nations development agency, the United Nations Development Program. When presenting the report, the United Nations Development Program complained about the depreciation of the global index for the second time in a row. “We can describe our conditions forever in statistics,” said Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

“The difficult question we must ask ourselves is: Why don’t we act?” According to the new ranking, Switzerland is the most developed country in the world with an index value of 0.962, almost on par with Norway and Iceland. Germany came in at 0.942, ranking ninth, thus losing five places compared to 2015. When it was first published in 1990, the US was still on top and is now only 21st. Niger, Chad and South Sudan were in the bottom 191 countries been checked.

“We are living in very painful times, whether it’s underwater, without water, on fire, or in the midst of a pandemic,” said Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). “The world is reeling from one crisis to the next, stuck in a fire-fighting spiral without addressing the roots of our problems,” warned the United Nations Development Program. Statisticians have also noted rising pessimism around the world: six out of seven people said they feel insecure, and a third said they don’t trust others.

Criticisms of fossil fuel financing

Steiner continued that progress is possible, for example, thanks to new computer technologies, science, or new types of grain. In Kenya, thanks to extensive initial investments, 90 percent of electricity needs can now be covered by renewable energies. He said the societies that funded the fossil fuels made a mistake.

Criteria such as life expectancy, income and duration of schooling are included in the calculation of the index of UN member states, which has been published since 1990. According to Steiner, such a large-scale decline has not occurred as in 2021 before – even at the height of the financial crisis since About ten years ago, the index only declined in about one in ten countries.