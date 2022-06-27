Hulu cancels comedy with Lamorne Morris after two seasons

The series, which is based on the life of cartoonist Keith Knight, will not have a third season.

He woke upComedy inspired by the award-winning cartoonist’s life Keith Knight And with the former star new girl Lamorne Morris Protagonist, canceled after two seasons from the video streaming service hollow. reveal it Limit.

conspiracy wake up

It was launched in the US in September 2020 and is still not released in Italy. He woke up Lamorne Morris followed the role of how, a cartoonist on the verge of success whose life is turned upside down by a bizarre and cliched mistake. After this episode, he begins to see the most common things – like beer bottles and trash cans – come to life. flipping Live motion and animationThe series shows how things guide him in his new daily life, and confront him with new challenges. Keith Knight himself was a co-author and executive producer.

In addition to Lamorne Morris, they also starred in the series Blake Anderson (workaholics) as Kev Gunther’s roommate, comedian T. Murphy As Kev’s best friend, Sasheer Zmatta (Saturday Night Live) And the Rose McIver (iZombie). In the second season we also saw the former star of The devil Amy Garcia In the role of Laura.