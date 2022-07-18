Huawei dismissed one of its ambassadors for a ridiculous reason

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeaufired in 2019 its Chinese ambassador, John McCallum. This happened after the ambassador made several comments regarding the controversial arrest of a Huawei executive in December 2018. He said he had a valid argument to oppose extradition.

In December, Canadian authorities arrested Huawei’s chief financial officer (and daughter of the company’s founder), Meng Wanzhou. who served on the board of directors of Skycom Corporation in Hong Kong. That company will do business with Iran.

Huawei allegedly violated some US sanctions

Prosecutors say that because Huawei did business with US banks, it violated US sanctions against the country. Meng was released on bail in a Canadian court shortly after his arrest.

Earlier this week, McCallum said at a press conference that Meng “has some strong arguments he can make before a judge.” The top Canadian diplomat in China said Huawei’s chief financial officer, who was arrested in Vancouver at the behest of the United States, is a strong extradition case. These words provoked negative reactions from the opposition, which says this kind of meddling by the ambassador should not be tolerated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

His statements indicate that the arrests were politically motivated and caused major problems for his government. This was also accused by critics of interfering in the case. The initial arrest slowed relations between Canada and China, which arrested two Canadian citizens shortly after Meng’s arrest. The deadline for the US authorities to submit the extradition request comes this week: January 30th.