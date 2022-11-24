HP Computers and Printers says it will lay off 6,000 employees

This is Hp – the second company that makes the most computers in the world (after Lenovo), According to Xataka– which joined other famous companies in the world, such as Amazon and Meta, which has laid off more than 10,000 workers.

The brand reported a decline in its billings in the third quarter of 11.2% compared to the prior period, and Its shares have fallen more than 15%.And the Origins explained.

Given the current situation, Hp is making a plan to save up to 1400m annually until 2025, which includes reducing its staff.

All this will be in a three-year process, said the President and CEO – Enrique Lloris – In a statement reported by the economic portal.

The labor amendment indicates that between 4,000 and 6,000 employees will be laid off in the company by 2025.Which accounts for nearly 10% of the company’s factory worldwide.

The restructuring aims to save $1.4 billion. However, the layoffs also mean significant expenses to restructure the company, said the same president.

The point is that In the long run, reduce cost and reinvest in “key growth initiatives”.

In addition to Hp, Amazon, and Meta, Twitter has also joined the wave of layoffs, laying off nearly 50% of its employees.

Other companies like Netflix and Ford have laid off the services of many peoplethough not as much as Hp.