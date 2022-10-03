How will the world’s tallest wooden skyscraper be built in Switzerland, and it should be completed in 2026

This will be the Rocket & Tigerli Tower, the tallest skyscraper in the world built of wood

The Wood It continues to gain ground in the world and thanks to new building regulations, work will soon begin on the building made of this material that will be transformed At the highest levels of the globe.

It will rise above the hills of the Swiss city of Winterthur near Zurich. It is a tower that will reach a height of 100 meters, called Rocket & Tigerli, which will be located in one of the neighborhoods of this Swiss canton that offers modern and high-quality housing with maximum natural light, as shown in the official portal of Schmidt Hammer Lassen (SHL)The Danish architecture studio that will implement the project.

will overcome it 14.6 meters To Mjøstårnet Tower, located in Norway, the skyscraper that today holds the record for being the tallest at 85.4 meters has been opened in 2019 It is located on the banks of Lake Mjøsa in the town of Brumunddal in Norway. And soon the ascent tower will be completed in Milwaukee, USA, 87 meters high, which will also overcome the existing skyscraper in Scandinavia.

Named after the locomotives previously built in the industrial complex that closed a few years ago and where the futuristic wooden giant would be, Rocket & Tigerli consists of four buildings in a narrow choreography that combines regular housing, student housing, a restaurant, commercial spaces, a sky bar, a spa and a hotel. A wide range of facilities are designed to revitalize the community throughout the day, thus reviving the open green plaza, organized by the four buildings.

as it will be

It is estimated that the new skyscraper will open in 2026, and will require more than $20 million investmentAnd the It will consist of 32 floors and 255 units with different settings. Each of the units and the upper commercial areas will have panoramic views of different places and landscapes close to this Swiss region.

As reported, as a complement to the main tower, as can be seen from the photos, three low-rise buildings will also be built and there will be public recreational areas within easy reach. SHL ensured that each of the four buildings would have its own “visual identity to help create a strong sense of belonging among the residents,” without neglecting the historical context of the place.

There will be other low-rise buildings that will accompany the giant wooden tower

Behind the project, in addition to Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects, the developer Implenia, one of the largest in the country, and the Swiss public research university ETH Zurich, who were responsible for developing the new timber construction system used to access the 100 meters without concrete.

How will it be built?

In condominium design, SHL challenges the classic style of high-rise buildings by placing intense emphasis on integrating daylight and functionality. This results in floor-to-ceiling double-height apartment spaces It is more than 3 meters high. All residences are sloped to make the most of natural light and designed with a high level of flexibility, allowing the spaces to adapt to future needs.

Homes will have plenty of natural light and good floor-to-ceiling height

In the structure, the classic concrete core is replaced by a solid wood loading system. The result will be taller, lighter buildings with less carbon. With industrial physiognomy for being in a region with a strong productive hub.

You will have panoramic views towards this area of ​​Zurich, in Switzerland

The facade will be covered with dark red and yellow terracotta bricks with dusty green accents; A color palette that reflects the red and yellow brick roofs of historic buildings in the area

But 100 meters is not an end in itself. In the opinion of the architecture studio, it is more about “Proving that there are very few practical limits to what can be done with woodthat we are not talking about a flimsy or not very versatile building material, but about an organic and fully viable alternative to concrete or almost any other component.”

