How to watch Women’s Euro 2022 online in the US

Getty Enschede, Netherlands – AUGUST 6: Dutchman Mandy van den Berg and Sherida Spets of the Netherlands lift the trophy after the 2017 European Women’s Football Championship final between Holland and Denmark at FC Twente on August 6, 2017 in Enschede, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Motaropoulos/Getty Images)

The 2022 edition of the UEFA Women’s European Championship will be held in England. By entering this competition, the odds that many teams will end up lifting the titles will be quite close at hand. This is especially true for the host country again.

In the US, most games will be broadcast via ESPN or ESPN2, and eight games will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways to watch the women’s Euro 2022 live stream online:

You can watch live streams from ESPN, ESPN2 and over 100 other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Free trial of FuboTV

Once you subscribe to FuboTV, you will be able to watch Women's Euro 2022 live on the FuboTV app or via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the live broadcast via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment", "Choice", "Ultimate" and "Premier". Both ESPN and ESPN2 are included, but you can choose any packages and add-ons you want with the five-day free trial:

DirectTV Stream Free Trial

Once you subscribe to DirecTV Stream, you can watch Women's Euro 2022 live on the DirecTV Stream app or via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the live broadcast via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of eight matches during the group and will also simultaneously broadcast both the semi-finals (including on ESPN2) and the final (also on ESPN):

Get ESPN +

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, each 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for the three-pack of ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu.).

Once you sign up for ESPN+, you can watch Women's Euro 2022 live on the ESPN app or via ESPN.com.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch live streams from ESPN, ESPN2 and more than 30 other live TV channels via the Sling TV "Sling Orange" package. This option does not include a free trial, but it is the cheapest long-term streaming service with all ESPN channels, plus you can get the first half of the month:

Get Sling TV

Once you subscribe to Sling TV, you can watch Women's Euro 2022 live on the Sling TV app or via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the live broadcast via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

You can watch live streams from ESPN, ESPN2 and over 65 other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost:

Get Hulu with Live TV

Once you subscribe to Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Women's Euro 2022 live on the Hulu app or via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the live broadcast via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

You can watch live streams from ESPN, ESPN2 and more than 90 other TV channels on Vidgo. This does not include a free trial:

Take Vidgo

Once you subscribe to Vidgo, you can watch Women's Euro 2022 live on the Vidgo app or via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the live broadcast via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Women’s European Championship 2022 presentation

This year’s Women’s European Championship will be very exciting to follow as it will be a wide-ranging competition when it starts in England. The candidates for the tournament are Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands and England.

To give Sweden the right topic, you have to start with second place in the Olympics – the highest among European teams – which puts it front and center of the conversation.

The Swedish frontline of Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö and Sofia Jakobsson was unplayable in Tokyo; Liquidity is getting more difficult for any back-line to deal with.

As always, the defending champions Holland will appreciate their chances of retaining the title. Even if it was not easy to reach the final. One of the main obstacles is still trying to get used to the new director Mark Parsons. The team is trying to find

Fortunately, they can call on their all-time leading scorer, Vivian Miedema, to aid their European defense.

And just as the Dutch did in 2017, the England hosts will hope their support on home soil will help them take them to a major title.

They have placed second in this competition twice, most recently in 2009.

The team that could have been considered one of the candidates is the Spanish national team. With most of their team coming from Barcelona, ​​the style of play will help propel them into this category. On Tuesday though, their chances were hugely successful after striker Alexia Butillas ended up snatching the AFC Champions League just three days before La Roja made his debut.

