How to watch USA vs Uruguay match online for free today

Getty Haji Wright celebrates a goal with his US teammates Wesson McKinney and Younes Musa.

The United States and Uruguay will meet in a friendly match on Sunday, 5 June.

In the US, the game will be broadcast (5pm EST) on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are a few different ways to watch live streaming online from USA and Uruguay for free:

Preview of the USA-Uruguay match

On Sunday, the United States will meet Uruguay in a friendly match before the World Cup in Kansas City.

Team USA will face a challenge in Uruguay, n. 13 in the FIFA ranking. The United States won its last friend against Morocco on June 1st in Cincinnati.

“We talked, before the game, about creating a baseline for this group on how we performed against World Cup opponents, and it felt like the group came out and showed exactly how good we can be,” Berhalter said via the Cincinnati Inquirer. “But also, sometimes, it is in danger. For us, I think we are very happy with the result. We still know we have to keep improving and that is why this match was so good for us.”

“He was a good opponent,” Berhalter added. “A very dangerous opponent and I think we controlled the game well and were able to create a series of chances against a good defensive opponent.”

Brendan Aaronson, Hadji Wright and Tim Weah scored goals for the United States against Morocco. Two American players made their international debuts, Joe Scully and Malik Tillman, took the win.

“Joe Scully, who came in and I think he played an excellent game,” Berhalter said via the Cincinnati Inquirer. “Hajj Wright, who made an impact and scored, and Malik Tillman showed why he is so highly regarded on our programme, for his technical skills and ability to throw defenders off balance.”

Uruguay has played a regular role in the quarter-finals or semi-finals of the World Cup for years. The team reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Russia 2018. The United States has an all-time record of 2-2-3 against Uruguay in the international competition.

Similar to the United States, Uruguay won their last friendly match, 3-0 against Mexico on June 2. Edinson Cavani scored a double for Uruguay and Matias Vecino added a goal.

Uruguay has football stars from European leagues and some MLS stars.

At the start of the friendly, the United States will learn about their first World Cup opponent while Ukraine and Wales play a qualifying match on Sunday.

“Wales is a strong team. We’ve played with them before… and they were a tough team,” Berhalter told Sports Illustrated.

“If Ukraine succeeds, it’s a great result,” Berhalter added. “If the Ukrainian people can get any hope from their team playing in the World Cup, you know it’s fantastic.”

