How to use WhatsApp with a locked phone: is it possible?

Yes, it is possible to use WhatsApp when the phone is off, and no, it is not as difficult as it seems… We will tell you how!

At this point already Nobody knows if smartphone or WhatsApp comes firstSurely many here bought their first smartphone for the sole purpose of Register as soon as possible in WhatsApp and start using the service The most popular messenger on the planet.

Things have evolved quite a bit since WhatsApp came out on Android in 2010, only 12 years ago, and despite that There are options like Telegram with better features and 100% multi-platform service enabled.The Meta app is still the most used in countless countries including Spain, now with a multi-device mode in beta That would make it possible Enable more options to use WhatsApp… Even with the phone turned off!

And yes, friends, Use WhatsApp with the phone turned off It’s simpler than it sounds, without much of the science behind it and without bragging about the need to become expert users, because the truth is that It will be enough to activate this new multi-device option at the stage beta From the app settings and connect a PC, Mac, other smartphone or even a tablet to a service WhatsApp Web.

It is not fully developed yet, but the new multi-device WhatsApp option already allows us to turn off the smartphone and save battery life, while preserving the functionality of the service on another device through WhatsApp Web.

This is how WhatsApp Web works, and why it now allows us to turn off the smartphone

Well, the first thing you should keep in mind is actually WhatsApp Web has been around for a few yearsbut until the advent of this new multi-device function A smartphone always needs to be connected to the internet And connect them in real time to the WhatsApp servers.

This is what has been deleted with the new option to link up to 4 devices to our WhatsApp account due to Messages and information will be stored online so we can refer to them from any of the four devices Even if the smartphone is not connected to the Internet.

In fact, this is We can turn off the phone If we don’t have enough battery, and still Keep receiving our messages from friends, family or groups on WhatsApp on any of the other linked devices.

Still, you should know that Your smartphone will remain the primary device and associated with the account, because WhatsApp’s multi-device functionality is not 100% cross-platform like Telegram, so at the moment You will not be able to activate WhatsApp on two smartphones At the same time.

How do Activate WhatsApp Web Very simple, because the application itself directs us from the settings to Activate the service at another station with a simple QR code… Now we explain it to you!

Turn on your smartphone and open WhatsApp. Open the menu by clicking on the three dots in the upper right corner. Choose Associated devices. Inside the menu click the button connect devices. You will be asked to activate the camera and grant the permissions, just choose “Only this time” If you want it that way. Now, from the device to be linked, PC, tablet or other smartphone, you will have to open the site web.whatsapp.com in a web browser. A QR code will be generated automatically, remember to click “Keep session active”. You point the smartphone at the screen, and WhatsApp Web will be activated directly when it reads the QR.

It voila… with this You can now enjoy WhatsApp on this secondary devicewith all the options you normally use in the service but now through a web browser, and Even with the mobile far away, without coverage or directly locked And no connection.

You already know another option for You have WhatsApp anywhere Thus it is easier for you to use the service from secondary devices, even if your mobile battery runs out, which will be useful at least while waiting for the Meta Turn WhatsApp, as it should, into a multi-platform app completely.

Of course yes Turn on notifications in the browser You will also be able to see how your PC or tablet indicates that there are new messages, although remember this You will not see these notifications as an incoming message Since WhatsApp Web works from a web browser and not as a standalone application.

