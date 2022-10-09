How to turn backup on and off

This simple process is key if you want to master Google Photos, the app that keeps your photos safe.

In this guide we teach you How to turn Google Photos Backup on and off In a few easy steps. The The Google It is one of the applications that can not be missing from your mobile phone if you want to All your photos are safe in the cloud. To do this, simply activate that backup that we talked about.

However, a while ago Google has ended unlimited free storage And set the limit to 15 GB, also relying on Google Drive and Gmail. So, if You don’t want your photos to take up all your space With the photos that you store on your mobile phone, you can easily disable backup. Step by step, we explain both processes In the following lines.

How to activate Google Photos Backup

Your mobile phone is a device that can store thousands of photos and videos. This is a very good thing, but also Dangerous because you can lose all that profile If your phone is stolen or there is an unsolvable technical problem. Therefore, it is better to save a backup of all the photos in the . format Some cloud data storage applications.

The Google Photos app is one of the most convenient that you can use, since it makes the backup automatically and you can access all the photos comfortably from its app. if you want Enable Google Photos Backupfollow this procedure:

Open the Google Photos app. Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner. In the options menu, tap Picture settings. go inside Backup and sync. check box Create a backup and sync.

With this simple setup, the photos and videos that you have saved on your mobile phone will be stored in the Google Photos cloud. Just by entering your account credentials, you can Access content from any device.

How to turn off Google Photos backup

If you don’t want to pay for cloud storage, but still want to use Google services, you’ll need to Limited to 15 GB that we mentioned before. If saving your photos doesn’t matter to you and you prioritize Drive and Gmail, you can Easily disable Google Photos backup So it doesn’t steal your free space. This is the process you should perform:

Open the Google Photos app. Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner. In the options menu, tap Picture settings. go inside Backup and sync. Disable the checkbox Create a backup and sync.

Disable backup is Google Photos trick also improves the independence of your mobile phone. By not having to save every photo right after you take it, The device battery consumption is less.

In case you plan to leave the shooting stage, we recommend you before Download all your photos from google images. This way you can Keep it in another storage service or on a hard diskAlways safe. In Andro4all we also talk about Best alternatives to Google Imagesyou have Great options to choose from If you want to try something new.