How to stop appearing online on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is an application that helps with many factors, but it can also become a place where people feel uncomfortable because others can somehow manage their time and So the platform has many privacy settings and one of them is to hide “Internet”.

This little warning often becomes an issue with someone and surely some will choose to stay a bit hidden so as not to monitor their access to the app.

So you can remove internet from WhatsApp

The ‘Online’ prompt appears when you open the app and will disappear a few seconds after you close it. Even a few days ago, it was not possible to hide, But WhatsApp recently made an update so it is taking days for all users.

The button to remove this information will allow you to configure it in two different ways: “everyone” and “same last seen”. For example, if you choose “My Contacts” for “Last Seen” and “Same Last Seen” for “Online”, this means that people who are not contacts will not be able to see you when you are online.

You can do this by following these steps:

Open the WhatsApp options menu (the three vertical dots at the top right) Go to settings Click on the first, Account, and inside it go to Privacy The first option is no longer Last Time, but it has changed and there are now two options: Last Time and Online. Last time you can choose who can see the last time you were connected to WhatsApp: everyone, everyone who has your WhatsApp; my contacts, only those in the phone book; My contacts, except…, so you can choose which contacts can’t see you and which ones can: or no one directly. In “Online” you can choose who you want to see you online when you enter WhatsApp. You can choose to be seen by everyone, or use the same option last time depending on whether you have the above set of options. As before, the options you choose are copied into your contacts. That is, if you choose for no one else to see your watch connected to WhatsApp or when you are online, you will not be able to see that in your contacts either.

