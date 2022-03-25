How to see your passwords in your browser instead of asterisks

On the other hand, in Windows we have a way to protect our passwords thanks to user accounts. In this aspect, it is convenient that our account has a hard key to protect passwords in your web browser. This way, when we go to the browser passwords section, if we want to see one, it will ask us to enter the password of our Windows user account. This would be an example, to see a password in Google Chrome, it asks us to type the password of our Windows user account.

Asterisks are definitely a good way to protect your passwords in your browser from prying eyes. Sometimes we have to enter a password in a public place like a coffee shop, where no one can see our password in plain text. For example, on Linux when we enter a password we don’t even get asterisks so no one can “count” it and see the length of the password. Of course, it is essential that if you connect to public Wi-Fi networks, we will need a VPN to keep our connection secure. We need the latter so that they can’t figure out our passwords with the different types of attacks that are out there, and therefore don’t spy on us.

For this reason, it is very important that our Windows user always have a specific password. In this aspect, it can be interesting sometimes Configure a Windows password policy To force us to create and renew a secure password from time to time.

Access your keys in Chrome

If you want to see passwords in Chrome browser, you have to go to the upper right corner. Then there you display the button with the three vertical dots and click setting. Then on the left side we look for the section Autocomplete We are looking for a section on the right passwords.

The only thing you need to do here is to click on the eye icon to view this password without the asterisks. After that, it will ask you for your Windows user account password and that’s it. The only thing left for us is to type this password.

Your passwords without asterisks in Firefox

To see the passwords in the Mozilla Firefox browser, you must go to the upper right corner. Then there you view the button with the three horizontal lines and click on it Settings. Then on the left we go to the section Privacy and security We are looking for a section on the right Users and passwords.

One difference from Chrome is that Firefox allows you to use a master password as an overlay on top of all saved passwords. This is quite a useful security feature, especially if you use a laptop that you carry everywhere, it is an interesting additional security. On the other hand, if we want to see one in particular, we have to click on the Saved Accounts button.

Store keys in Microsoft Edge

As for viewing passwords in the Microsoft Edge browser, you have to put yourself in the upper right corner. Then you display the button with the three horizontal dots and go to setting. Then we go to the section appearance Look to the right of the section passwords.

Then once in, we can view and manage our stored passwords. Simply by clicking on the eye icon we can see the password we need without asterisks. It may ask you for your Windows user password.

Finally, there is also another way to store and create secure passwords. In this aspect you can use Password Manager Lite Free Password Manager for windows.