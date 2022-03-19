How to see it in Italy on Netflix and clearly

Volodymyr Zelensky, now best known as the country’s wartime president, was once an actor. The comedy television series in which Zelensky starred and for which he is best known slave of peoplein ItalianAbdul peopleHis recent fame has brought this TV series back to the fore.

The surprise is for sureConvergence between fantasy and reality. He is one professor a person of the peoplewho unexpectedly became president of Ukraine and lives moments approx Surrealism.

The TV series with Zelensky returns Netflix It will reach Italy for the first time thanks to the group obtaining the rights Cairo Telecom It will be visible in La7. However, at the moment, the Italian release date is unknown.

On the contrary, it’s already visible on Netflix USA, so just unlock the catalog – here’s info on how to do it – to see it also in Italy.

The return of the TV series with Zelensky to television and the Internet: where to watch it?

TV series starring Volodymyr Zelensky – The current president of Ukraine – has been a successful series for years, from October 16, 2015 to March 28, 2019. Abroad he did not have the same type of spread, so much so that Never arrived in Italy.

The success of the wartime media campaign re-established interest in everything Zelensky had done before he was elected President of Ukraine. Also among this series Abdul peoplewhich becomes available again On Netflix in the US and in Canada.

It was announced by the Netflix account on Twitter a few days ago with this message:

You have requested and returned!



Servant of the People is again available on Netflix in the US. The 2015 satirical sitcom stars Volodymyr Zelensky as a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption went viral. translator: You asked for it and it came back!

Abdul people Available again on Netflix in the US. Watch the satirical comedy series 2015 Volodymyr Zelensky As a teacher, he unexpectedly became a boss after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly went viral.

In Italy, where the rights to the series were purchased by La7 The date is not yet known so we can watch it on TV.

Even here, then, the only possibility of seeing the servant of the people is to do it from netflix united states. To do this, you need to unlock the catalog, using a virtual network system called VPN.

Zelensky’s career in the show

Volodymyr Zelensky He has already won a popularity fight. He is most welcome on social media and the media, which portray him fearlessly and in stark contrast to the other political figure involved: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Ukrainian president, unlike his “rival”, is a former comedian and satirist, but also a writer and television author. King Abdul people Written and directed by Zelensky.

In the past, Zelensky, now 44, had a theater company, The Kvartal 95Which reached the final in a TV show that was broadcast in all countries of the former Soviet Union. Again, in 2003, he founded 95- Cortal StudioWith whom he began producing films and television series.

His famous appearance in Dancing with the Stars He dates back to 2006, while from 2008 and 2018 he starred in several films. He continues to be an actor until the moment he enters politics, when he comes Elected in 2019 With 73% of the vote.