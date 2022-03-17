How to remove voice from Google Assistant

How to stop Google from responding aloud to requests (Image: Google)



As it can be very useful Google Assistant To check the calendar, set an alarm, search for something in the browser, turn the light on or off, and more, Sometimes it can be awkwardespecially if the user is next to other Android devices or in a home with Google Home.

“ok google” It can activate a sea of ​​devices, or “scream” at everyone the result of what is being asked. In these cases, it is better to deactivate the voice command so that the assistant does not interrupt at unexpected times.

Google, thinking of all possible scenarios, allows Mute all Google Assistant audio output and only show answers to your questions, To do this, you only need to apply a few settings.

First, you have to access a file Google Assistant settings. You can do this in two ways:

Stop! Enough with that word now to silence the Google Voice Assistant (Photo: Franziska Gabbert/dpa)

Use your voice by pressing and holding the power button or by saying “Hey Google” or “OK ​​Google” and saying “Open Assistant”.

Go to Settings > Applications > Assistant > See all Assistant settings.

Once you get to the wizard settings page:

– Scroll down to Voice assistant and sounds, find Voice output and select Phone.

– Here you can choose how much the Assistant will speak. Select None (unless it is a handsfree device).

From here, requests can be written to or expressed to the Google Assistant, and Any help will be offered calmly.

Google Assistant settings (Image: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo)

They could be Limit interruptions with the Google Assistantso that your phone, smartwatches, speakers, and more calls and notifications are silenced with Do Not Disturb mode. To activate it, the following procedures can be followed:

– Ask the Google Assistant on the smart screen to silence the phone

Ask the Google Assistant on your phone to turn on Do Not Disturb on the speaker

Says “Hey Google” then commandFor example:

– “Set the kitchen screen to Do Not Disturb mode.”

– “Mute the phone.”

– “Turn off ‘Do Not Disturb’ on the speaker in the living room.”

– “Activate the phone’s voice”.

Image with different Google Assistant logos (Image: EP)

about Turn Do Not Disturb on or off On all devices, you can ask a device with Google Assistant to do this. To do this, you can say “Hey Google” and then command, for example:

Set all devices to Do Not Disturb.

– “Mute all devices”.

– “Turn off Do Not Disturb on all devices.”

Disable Do Not Disturb on all devices.

What is Google Assistant

Google Assistant, or Google Assistant, is a virtual assistant It works mainly by sound, You can ask him a question and he will give you the answer.

The Google Assistant is activated with the “Ok, Google” command (Image: EP)

For example, if you want to know the meteorological information of a city such as climate, humidity and time of sunrise or sunset, you You can ask about the weather and Google Assistant will respond right away.

The assistant can be used on different devices such as mobile phones with files Android Or in the Apple apps with the Google app.

It also integrates with other types of devices, from Televisions Even Amplifiers connected, pass headphones And everyone is connected thereInternet that bears the helper logo on the packaging.

I know Used on all devices with the same voice command, Although some devices may have a screen and provide an on-screen display as well as audio response.

