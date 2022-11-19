How to recover a forgotten Wi-Fi password if you are using Windows or if you are an Apple user

It happens often. A friend comes home and asks us for the password to use the Wi-Fi. There, we get suspicious. In general, the wifi key From home only twice, to plug our devices in, and then move on to that nebula passwords that we forgot: that was? Do we change it or not remember it?

That set of numbers and letters needed to access the Internet provided by the service provider It is located in the back of modem. but how Sometimes we change it, and it usually happens that we don’t remember it Or we forget where we typed the new personal password. Well, there is a file Trick to find it inside our computer.

Luckily, Every time your computer connects to a Wi-Fi network Keep the password forever and keeps it stored in its composition. with those simple steps, For PC and Mac, you can discover them, blog them, and share them with whomever you want.

We reveal the secret to finding the passwords that your computer was connected to. (image: Adobe Stock)

How to find Wi-Fi passwords in Windows

Finding the current password for the Wi-Fi network your device is connected to is a simple task in Windows. Here we share step by step:

1. Click the Start button, and find Control Panel

If you have Windows 11, go to Network and the Internet ► Network and Sharing Center.

If you have Windows 10, click Network and the Internet ► condition ► Network and Sharing Center.

How to find your Wi-Fi password. (TN Techno Capture)

2. In the new window that opens, next to linksclick on it Your Wi-Fi network name is highlighted in blue.

How to find your Wi-Fi password. (TN Techno Capture)

3. A menu will open. Click wireless properties Then on the tab protection.

How to find your Wi-Fi password. (TN Techno Capture)

4. Finally, check the box Characters appear to me View your current Wi-Fi password.

This is not the only way to find your Wi-Fi passwords. there A way to find all passwords Among all the Wi-Fi networks your computer has ever connected to. To find them, I followed these instructions:

1. Right-click the Windows icon on the desktop taskbar.

2. Click Windows Terminal (administrator).

3. I wrote netsh wlan view profile and press Enters on your keyboard to see all the Wi-Fi networks you’ve connected to.

4. When you find the Wi-Fi network whose password you want to know, type netsh wlan show profile key “(Wi-Fi network name)” = clear and press the key Enters.

How to find all the passwords for Wi Fi networks your computer is connected to. (TN Techno Capture)

Profile, connection and security settings will then appear. You will find the Wi-Fi password for that network inside Security settings.

How to find out the Wi-Fi keys on a Mac

everybody passwords that you entered and saved on your Mac Keychain accesspassword management system for macOS. This includes, of course, file passwords Wi-Fi network.

To find them, use the search function to open the app Keychain access And then:

1. Click System bass system keychains in the sidebar.

2. Click passwords At the top of the window.

3. Find the Wi-Fi network whose password you want and double-click it.

4. Finally, check the box View password.

The password field will then display the password you used to connect to that Wi-Fi.