How to print photos with Google Photos and receive them at home: a step-by-step guide

Would you like to have your recent trip photos in physical form? So you can print your photos with Google Photos and receive them in the comfort of your home.

Google Photos It is much more than just an app Back up your photos to the cloudBecause this practical tool has a powerful editor with which you can enhance some images and sometimes even the application itself It automatically retouches some of the photos you’ve uploaded to its platform.

.’s photo app The Google It has a large number of really useful functions, but, for sure, one of the most unknown functions is the one that It allows you to print your photos in physical form. In this sense, until now, using Google Photos, you can print a book with only your favorite photos, but now it is possible Print your photos individually in different sizes and finishes.

Next, we will explain, step by step, How to print your favorite photos and how to receive them directly at your home using Google Photos.

The first thing you need to do to print your photos with Google Photos is Access to your printing press For this you just have to follow some simple steps:

Open the Google Photos app in you android phone

in you android phone Click shopping cart icon that appears in the upper left part of the application

Once you are in the Google Photo Print Store, you have to access the section hard copieswhere you can watch Prices are without VAT for each of the nine sizes available pressing the button details.

These prices the following:

10 x 15 cm: 0.15 EUR per copy

per copy 13×18 cm: 0.15 EUR per copy

per copy 20 x 20 cm: 1.49 € per copy

per copy 20×30 cm: 1.99 € per copy

per copy 30×45 cm: 6.99 € per copy

per copy 40×60 cm: 13.99 € per copy

per copy 50×50 cm: 14.99 € per copy

per copy 50×75 cm: 15.99 € per copy

per copy 60×90 cm: €20.99 per copy

After selecting the image size and checking the cost of each image Request copies of your printed photos You simply have to do the following: