How to know if your Android phone has been hacked

Everyone cares your safety smart phone. Over the years and increasing penetration portable devices s pirates They put all their efforts into developing Malware Able to infect them for a really diverse purpose, from undermining Cryptocurrency Even accounts robbery social networks.

In this case, it is necessary to know how to identify factors that may indicate a security risk and that a cell phone It has been hacked.

The average user might say the best way is to install an antivirus and run a scan, though Applications It has already been said on more than one occasion That spoils the device instead of helping. Knowing if a mobile phone has been hacked is much easier of all and in this article Infobae will explain the matter.

These problems indicate that the cell phone has been hacked

You should review some clues that can help a person to know if their phone is being hacked or attacked at this time. which is that in most cases of this kind, The attack happens behind the user, Even without anyone realizing that the attack is taking place.

It’s very hot (more than usual).

Runs worse and consumes more battery.

– Receive suspicious messages from unknown services.

– Ads and pop-ups appear where they shouldn’t.

– Apps that the user has not installed appear.

3 codes to find out if a cell phone has been hacked

Using these combinations of numbers, you can find out if a cell phone has been hacked:

First code: ## 002 #

The first of them is a universal symbol, what is its purpose? With it it will be possible to deactivate all call forwarding. This is, if It will immediately disable mobile redirects.

For this reason, if the user thinks that his calls may be forwarded to other receivers that are not real, it is better Dial the code on the phone.

Second code: *#62#

What is *#62#? It is another interesting symbol that can be used at any time. If friends or relatives comment on any occasion that the number is Out of order or just not responding, you have to check it with this code.

the reason? Very simple, when you mark it, it will indicate where to forward all those calls, messages and data. It will be necessary to verify that the number to which everything is forwarded is from the user’s own company; If not, it is better to act immediately, Contact the phone company.

Third code: *#Twenty one#

It can be said that this code is very similar to the previous one, because, like * # 62 #, this is too It will indicate whether calls, messages, data, and even fax It is intercepted or transferred to another number, but there is an important difference.

In the previous number, he indicated the number to which the data is being forwarded, which in most cases usually corresponds to the number of the telephone operator itself. However, this shows *#21#a A small screen where it is indicated by text if any service has already been converted, very useful.

How to fix a hacked cell phone

If all the previous tests were done to check if the mobile was hacked, and indeed something strange was found, then all that remains is to try to solve the problem and be more careful next time.

Now, how do you fix a hacked mobile phone? There are two different ways to root out the problems.

1. Identify and remove the app that is causing the problems

Logically, the first step to fix a hacked mobile phone is to remove the software that is causing the problems. We talked some time ago about an app, which was able to steal up to €1,000 from users every time the PayPal app was launched.

In this case, the root of the problem is the application of the optimization itself. So it will be necessary Uninstall and delete all data of the malicious app in question.

2. Update cell phone software

at the beginning of each month, The Google Publish a security bulletin Androidwhere some security flaws discovered in the company’s operating system and partner programs are collected.

Next to him, release Android monthly security updatewhich are later published so that devices are safe from these security breaches.

That is why it is a bad idea not to update the mobile even if there are new versions available, since This kind of security patch can end hacked cell phone problems By fixing vulnerabilities discovered by Google security experts.

