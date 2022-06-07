How to install iOS 16 beta and which iPhones will be able to access it

iPhone iOS 16. (Photo: Applesphere)

iOS 16 It was finally revealed. during the WWDC 2022And the manzana Take the opportunity to confirm all the news that will reach him mobile operating system in the coming months. As usual, The first beta of iOS 16 is now available for download, And today Infobae provides a guide on how to install it on a file Iphone harmonic.

Although iOS 16 is not intended to revolutionize iPhone use; It introduces some new features and stands out as an evolution in a clear direction: More customizations and visual improvements.

but that is not all. The people of Cupertino put a lot of effort into it iPhone lock screenIt is now expected to make better use of it. With this revamped screen, it will be possible to access and display the data of your favorite widgets, as well as a greater degree of customization.

Customize iPhone wallpaper.

If you see all its new features, any user will probably want to install it ASAP. There is nothing to worry about, this is very simple, although it is better to warn about it This is the first beta version of iOS 16.

Therefore, users are likely to encounter some Bugs or glitches while using the system. Also make sure that the form is An iPhone that is compatible with iOS 16:

– iPhone 8

– iPhone 8 Plus

-iPhoneX

-iPhone XR

– iPhone XS

– iPhone XS Max

– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro

– iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone SE 2020

– iPhone SE 2022

-iPhone 12

– iPhone 12 mini

– iPhone 12 Pro

– iPhone 12 Pro Max

-iPhone 13

– iPhone 13 mini

– iPhone 13 Pro

– iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhones will be released in 2022

iPhones will be released in 2022

Other information to consider before installing iOS 16 beta

First, you have to make sure of it The device fully charged before starting the installation. “Fully charged” means over 60% battery at least. This helps to avoid errors during installation or the possibility of shutting down in the middle of a complex process.

The second is to create a file Backup all data. After all, this is a beta version with possible bugs, and if this is the case, this information may be compromised.

The third thing to consider and follow the previous line is Install iOS 16 beta, preferably on a file cell phone It is not used on a daily basis.

Finally, and just in case you don’t mind, remember that it is currently in beta for developers. If the reader is not one, but still installs it, Any errors in this process will not be covered by the Apple warranty.

Apple Inc. Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, talks about new software features in iOS 16

This is how you can install iOS 16 beta on your iPhone

Please note that the current beta version is not public, it is only available to developers. However, Infobae offers a way so that anyone can install it even if you are not:

1. Access the website of Features of beta from the link.

2. On this page, scroll down until you see File blue button where are you reading Install the profile.

3. Touch the red button Install anyway!

4. A window will appear indicating that the profile is about to be downloaded. Accept by clicking Allow.

Install the iOS 16 beta

5. Now, go to Settings From iPhone to install iOS 16.

6. In the settings you will see a new option that says Profile downloaded. Touch on it.

7. On the new screen, press the . button Installations in the upper right corner. After that, enter unlock code to accept.

Install the iOS 16 beta

8. Now the iPhone will restart. There is nothing to worry about, this is normal.

9. Once you turn it on, go to Settings repeatedly. Here, go to general.

10 entry system update. You will see the new version waiting. Follow the usual process to download it, and once done, let it install.

11. When you’re done, iPhone will restart several times, And you are ready to enjoy all the benefits of iOS 16.

