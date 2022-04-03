How to go back to the old version in WhatsApp Web?

WhatsApp Web: How to go back to the old version?

Today we will tell you step by step how you can get back to WhatsApp Web The old, without the new, situation multi deviceSo if you’re someone who doesn’t like this new version, read on.

There is no doubt that some changes are for the better and some are not quite so obvious, in fact this is what is happening with the new multi-device WhatsApp mode.

who came in the form of beta Last year it allows, among other things, to use WhatsApp on a computer without connecting a mobile phone.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: 4 new voice functions after the update

It should be noted that the new multi-device mode has obvious advantages, but also disadvantages.

Only four devices are supported at a time and downloading messages is slow and does not include all history.

However, if you prefer the old mode, you can still go back to it under certain circumstances.

One of the most anticipated developments in WhatsApp in recent times is the new multi-device mode, which allows you to use WhatsApp Web or its versions for Windows or Mac independently of Mobile.

This is unlike the old method, after configuring it with the relevant QR code, you can keep the phone locked or offline and continue chatting on WhatsApp Web without issues.

However, it also has its drawbacks, as the new multi-device mode is limited to a maximum of four devices, so if you need more, you’ll have to close sessions before opening a new device.

Also, if you have a large history in WhatsApp, you will have to arm yourself with patience, since it takes a long time to download in the new mode and you cannot access the old messages.

If you want to go back to the old WhatsApp Web, I have good news and bad news, the good news is that it is possible and the bad news is that it probably won’t last much longer.

The new multi-device mode is here to stay, and the proof of that is that you can’t deactivate it if you’re using WhatsApp beta.

If you are using the stable version of WhatsApp, it is still possible to roll back to the previous mode by opening WhatsApp, opening the list of associated devices and tapping on Multi-Device Beta.

At the bottom, on the info screen, there is a beta exit button and once you do that, the new multi-device sessions will be closed and you will revert to the old mode synchronized by mobile and you can keep it open on more than four devices simultaneously.

If you ever change your mind, you can always sign up again at the same place.